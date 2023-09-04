Lithium for the batteries: Car manufacturers are storming into Argentina

Economically and politically unstable Argentina is poised to overtake Chile to become the third largest producer of lithium, which is becoming increasingly central to battery production. How is that possible?

Lithium mining in the Argentine part of the South American Lithium Triangle.

Anita Pouchard Serra / Bloomberg

Climate policy needs lithium. It’s only been about five years since mining companies began exploring for lithium on a large scale in Argentina’s Andes. The projects are concentrated in the provinces of Salta, Catamarca and Jujuy in north-west Argentina. Today, the half-million-strong city of Salta in the foothills of the Andes has become the logistical center for the exploration and mining industry.

