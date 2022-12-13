Home Technology M1/M2 Mac Sudden Wi-Fi Connection Problems: Apple Has Began Testing Patch | XFastest News
Recently, some users of M1/M2 chip Macs suddenly found that there is a problem with the Wi-Fi function of their computers.

According to the user’s description, the problem manifests itself as a sudden slowdown of the network speed without warning, resulting in problems such as stuttering when connecting to the network, and in severe cases, it may even lead to direct interruption of Wi-Fi.

In the blog post of Meter, a Wi-Fi installation management company, this issue was also introduced, indicating that Apple has received user feedback.

At the same time, Meter stated that “although there are many problems in the eyes of consumers, they are essentially caused by the decrease of throughput and speed, and the devices will randomly disconnect and fail to rejoin the network”.

It is reported that Apple has basically solved this problem in the latest macOS beta version. When the patch is confirmed to be stable, it will be pushed to users.

Prior to this, Apple suggested that users turn off the AWDL interface (this will disable AirDrop/AirPlay), which will improve Wi-Fi performance to a certain extent.

