MacBook Shortcut Teaching 2. Activate the three-finger operation function

The original MacBook has a preset three-finger operation function, which can use three fingers to make different action commands on the trackpad, such as swiping the whole page under the full screen, swiping left and right to switch between different applications, etc. However, some three-finger operations need to be set by themselves, such as swiping between full-screen apps, showing the desktop, enabling the notification center, etc. Three-finger operation function setting teaching Click on “System Preferences” Click “Touchpad” Click “More Gestures” to set three-finger operation

MacBook shortcut teaching 3. Trackpad shortcut key function

Users can set shortcut key functions for the four corners of the Trackpad, such as “desktop”, “notification center”, “put the display to sleep” and so on. After completing the setting, just drag the mouse to the corner to use the assigned function of the corner. Trackpad shortcut key setting tutorial Click on “System Preferences” Click “Command Center” Click the “Hot Spot” button in the lower left corner Set the corner shortcut function according to your personal preference

MacBook Shortcut Tips 4. Tab Movement Settings

Users can set the Tab key action to set the option of moving the column. After setting, just press the Tab key to move the focus forward, or press the Shift key + Tab key to move back and switch the column operation. Tab key movement setting teaching Click on "System Preferences" Click "Keyboard" Click "Shortcut Keys" Check "Use keyboard navigation to move focus between controls" below

MacBook Shortcut Tutorial 5. Customize Dock Settings

The Dock below the desktop can actually be changed, such as setting its own size, placing it, and hiding it, so as to reduce visual obstacles when using it. Dock set up teaching Click on “System Preferences” Click on “Dock and Menu Bar” Pull the slider to resize / select “Position on Screen” / “Auto Hide and Show Dock” etc.

MacBook Shortcut Tutorial 6. Set Finder default folder opening location

Normally, when you open the Finder, the default setting will display the “recently opened” folder, but you can change the setting to change the default display location to the folder you open most often. Finder default folder setting tutorial Open “Finder” Click on “Preferences” Click “General” and select the default opening location in the “Show when opening a new Finder window” column