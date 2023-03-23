Home Technology Ubisoft’s Ghostwriter AI tool automatically generates game dialogue
Ubisoft's Ghostwriter AI tool automatically generates game dialogue

A good open world game is often full of small details everywhere, and these small details can unconsciously enhance the player’s sense of immersion. A major element of these details is the dialogue content of each character in the game. These contents need to be written by the creator alone, which can be time-consuming and laborious to complete. In order to improve this situation, Ubisoft now also thinks of borrowing the wind of generative AI. Their new Ghostwriter (shadow writer) is a machine learning tool that can automatically generate corresponding draft dialogue based on the role and interaction type entered by the creator.

These drafts typically have two slightly different versions for review by the creator. When the creator edits the draft, Ghostwriter will also update the corresponding content in real time, so that the subsequent dialogue can better meet the needs of the work. “The narrative team was deeply involved in the development of Ghostwriter, with the aim of making this tool help them complete a repetitive task faster and more efficiently, allowing more time to perfect the plot, tasks and scenes.” Ubisoft said in the introduction It says so in the video.

But according to Ben Swanson, the scientist behind Ghostwriter, the biggest challenge right now is getting the tool into production. To facilitate this, the production team has additionally developed the Ernestine backend tool, which makes it easy for anyone to create new machine learning models in Ghostwriter.

