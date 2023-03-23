ASST Brianza makes its vaccination offices in Vimercate and Desio available for two days of vaccinations, next 1 and 15 April, against the Papilloma Virus (HPV) and against the Herpes Zoster virus (VZV).

What are papilloma virus and herpes zoster

The Papilloma Virus is transmitted sexually and is growing among the youngest. It can be contracted by both men and women and is, among the latter, the main risk factor for cervical cancer. Herpes Zoster, on the other hand, is the chickenpox virus that reactivates and can cause infection of one or more nerves. It is usually associated with a very painful rash. Vaccination against VZV reduces the risk of developing it and the possibility of complications.

When and where to get vaccinated, free of charge and without reservation?

On 1 April, from 9.00 to 15.00, at the ex Esselunga vaccination hub, in via Toti 8, in Vimercate, and on 15 April, again from 9.00 to 15.00, at the Vaccination Center of the Desio Hospital (floor -1 ). Young women between the ages of 18 and 25 are interested in the anti papilloma virus vaccination; all people born between 1952 and 1958 inclusive to the anti-Herpes Zoster one.