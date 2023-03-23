edited by Daniele Priori –

Omar Harfouch is a Lebanese politician and businessman, born in Tripoli (Lebanon) in 1969. He is also a French citizen. In February 2022 he founded a new political party in Lebanon, the “Third Lebanese Republic”. Among the most important proposals of his political program are the direct election of the President, the reform of the judicial system, the promotion of equality between the sexes and between all citizens; regardless of religious affiliation and fair tax reform. He recently presented a plan to revitalize the country’s economy, now afflicted by a serious economic crisis, which is based on a series of investments for the construction of strategic infrastructures for recovery. In December 2022 he undertook an institutional trip to the United States where he met with members of Congress and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

– In February 2022 he founded a new political party in Lebanon, the “Third Lebanese Republic”, with which he proposes to initiate radical institutional reforms in the country. In a nutshell, what are these reforms about?

“First, my goal is to build a Third Lebanese Republic on a national and non-sectarian basis, which is the main cause of the problems of the current political system in the country. I intend to fight for the equal rights of men and women in our country. I want to work hard to ensure that the Lebanese Constitution provides for the equality of all Lebanese citizens before the law and in holding public office, respecting the principles of good faith and competence and does not penalize them based on their religious beliefs. I also intend to take a cue from the Italian legal system, because I consider it among the most effective at European level for the fight against organized crime. Unfortunately, the corruption rate in Lebanon is 90%, compared to the few percentage points affecting Italy. The arrival of refugees in Lebanon, especially from Syria, causes immigration problems in Europe and especially in Italy. This is one of the battles at the heart of my political agenda. The solution to counter it is to adopt a new political system to give future generations not only hope, but the possibility of remaining in Lebanon and building their own future. I am also drawing up a concrete and efficient plan for our country regarding the reconstruction of infrastructure. The goal is to help Lebanon rebuild its infrastructure, roads and electricity, provide reliable and sustainable environmental solutions, and support public schools and the Lebanese University. I am therefore here to make the Italian political class aware of the situation in Lebanon and to bring the problem to the attention of the Italian and European institutions. Italy has the right to have its say on Lebanon because it has done a lot to keep the peace, even sacrificing its men in uniform”.

– How would you describe the current situation in Lebanon?

“Today the absence of a president, a prime minister and an effective government does not guarantee the country’s security, stability and future. Candidates hide and do not want their intentions known, as they could be subjected to threats, as is the case with me. Those who try to bring about change in Lebanon are subjected to a smear campaign and, when this is not enough, they are subjected to an attack, as was the case in my case where my wife and daughter were also involved. But intimidation doesn’t stop me because I fight for my daughter and for the children of Lebanon, for all those who want a free country. A further problem afflicting Lebanon is represented by the inequality present in the country. I was born a Sunni Muslim, raised by Christians and cannot aspire to hold a job according to my intellectual proficiency as I am not a Maronite Christian. This means that I, Omar Harfouch, do not have the right to be President of Lebanon as I do not have the qualities of being born a Maronite Christian. I am cursed from my birth because I am not a Christian. The same principle applies if you aspire to become a Minister. This narration here in Rome is perceived as pure science fiction. In my country it is pure reality”.

– What do you think of Italy-Lebanon relations and how could or should they develop and strengthen in the future according to your point of view?

“Relations between Italy and Lebanon are, historically, deep and articulated. Lebanon and Italy have always shared the Mediterranean space and are connected by deep cultural, economic and human relationships that date back to ancient times. After the Second World War, Italy and Lebanon continued to collaborate in many sectors. The numerous treaties and agreements concluded between our countries bear witness to this.

Italy is a strategic country for Lebanon. Also in the field of Defence, in which the Italian Bilateral Military Mission in Lebanon (MIBIL) is in force, which arises from the need to increase the overall capabilities of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) so that they are able to face effectively and in absolute autonomy the precarious security situation in our country caused by the encroachment of the Syrian civil war into Lebanon and the Middle East area more generally. Just last week in the Defense Commission of the Chamber, Mr Bagnasco spoke as rapporteur, for his party, on the ratification, for another 5 years, of the renewal of the Defense Cooperation Agreement, between the Government of the Italian Republic and that of Lebanon. Furthermore, we cannot forget that Lebanon represents a central point of reference for Italy in the Mediterranean. Only by acting together, through bilateral and multilateral cooperation, will we be able to change the fate of Lebanon”.