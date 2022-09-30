Digiarty Software, a well-known foreign WinXDVD development company, recently launched a limited-time free download and matching promotion for the 2022 Apple season. If you often need to transfer files between iPhone, iPad and computer, you can’t miss this special promotion of the latest version of MacX MediaTrans, not only 20% off Super discount price, plus buy one get four Mac utilities, including MacBooster, DoYourClone for Mac, Sticky Password, 5KPlayer, you want to transfer photos, music, music or data to and from your computer at high speed.

MacX MediaTrans almighty iOS multimedia file management

MacX MediaTrans is a tool that can assist iOS users to manage multimedia files and backups. It can transfer photos, videos, music, ringtones, e-books and manage iOS files between iPhone, iPad and computer. It is simple and convenient to operate, then MacX MediaTrans The main features are as follows:

Completely or selectively sync iOS data between iPhone iPad and Mac computer without any data loss.

Back up iOS device photos extremely fast, and transfer 100 4K photos in 8 seconds.

Easily delete/create/edit music playlists. Make iPhone ringtones. Can also automatically convert music to AAC or MP3 format.

Automatically convert MKV, FLV, WMV and other videos to iOS compatible formats. Convert HEIC pictures to JPG format.

Compress large-volume videos to half the original size, and convert videos to iPhone/iPad losslessly.

Decrypt and export purchased iTunes music, videos, audiobooks to Mac.

Password protect personal photos and videos to keep private data safe from security breaches.

Fully supports the latest devices iPhone 14 and iOS 16 systems.

In fact, MacX MediaTrans still has a daily limit of 500 people to receive the MacX MediaTrans V7.6 registration code for free, not only can you get the registration code for free trial, but also have the opportunity to get other useful Mac tools.

It is suggested that you can get the MacX MediaTrans V7.6 registration code through the link below.

Below is a brief introduction to several highlights of MacX MediaTrans:

Data transfer, format conversion, MediaTrans can help you at one time

As we all know, the system of Apple devices is relatively closed, so the formats supported by the device are also relatively limited. If you happen to need to transfer some videos and music, but Apple devices do not support these file formats, then you may need to fix the format conversion problem before transferring files. And if you use MediaTrans, you won’t have such troubles at all.

MediaTrans has a built-in format conversion program, which can automatically convert video and photo formats to formats supported by the device while transferring files, such as converting MOV format video to MP4, HEIC format to JPG, etc., so that you no longer need to Worry about format compatibility issues.

Transmission at the speed of light, automatic compression of file size

I believe that almost all iPhone users store a large number of photos or videos on their phones. When they want to back up these important photos, the most annoying thing may be how to deal with these photos quickly and well. .

MacX MediaTrans can easily help you solve this trouble. The fastest transfer rate can reach 100 4K photos in 8 seconds. In addition, video files also occupy a considerable amount of storage space on the phone. Therefore, MediaTans automatically compresses the file size for you when transferring videos, and perfectly retains the image quality of the original film. The compression rate can reach more than 50%, allowing you to save half of the storage space.

One-click to easily make iPhone ringtones

If there are many music files in MP3/OGG/WMA format in your computer, you can import them to iPhone through MediaTrans for easy listening at any time. Even if the audio format is not supported by the iPhone, MediaTrans Even if the music format is not supported by the iPhone, MediaTans will help you convert the file format to the file format supported by the iPhone. Just select the music file you want to operate, and click the[Sync]button to import/export with one click. And if there is new music that needs to be transmitted during the operation, just refresh the management interface to synchronize the updated file information without re-connecting the device.

At the same time, you can also customize your favorite ringtones for your iPhone through MediaTrans’s ringtone making function. Supports ringtone clips up to 40 seconds long. You can drag the selection marker according to your own needs, select the desired music clip, and then click the[Sync]button.

Support data encryption and turn into USB flash drive

Today, when data security is more and more important, MediaTrans also supports encrypted transmission of documents, using AES 265 and other encryption technologies to ensure the security of encrypted files and ensure data security. After selecting the document to be encrypted, according to the prompts on the interface, set the password to encrypt the document into an unopenable document format. At the same time, if you want to cancel the encryption, you can restore it through the decryption function in this software. However, while encrypting the document, you need to keep the password you set properly, otherwise the document will not be retrieved.

In addition, MediaTrans also supports turning iPhone into a USB flash drive to store files in various formats, such as word, excel, and PDF. Either way, you don’t have to worry about forgetting to bring a USB hard drive when you go out, leaving important data behind.

MacXDVD 2022 Apple Limited Time Special Offer, Buy One Get Four Free

MacX Media Trans can be regarded as an easy-to-use multimedia data management tool that can replace iTunes. It is hard to get a 20% discount directly. You can start with less than NT$1,000 from the original price of NT$5,000, and it is a free upgrade for life.

This event is a limited-time discount on the latest version of V7.7 MacX MediaTrans. After purchasing, you can not only upgrade the latest version for free for life, but also provide free technical support services. In addition, this event will also give away four additional useful software (Mac optimization, backup and playback 4K software), including MacBooster, DoYourClone for Mac, Sticky Password and 5KPlayer, which is equivalent to spending NT$1,000. Mac tools, if you feel that it is not easy to use after use, there is also a 30-day money-back satisfaction guarantee.

All in all, MacX Media Trans is an efficient but easy-to-use data management software. If you have not tried this software, you may as well take it for free with your fingers, allowing you to manage iOS data to save time and effort.