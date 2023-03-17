Home Technology Techland reveals more about its latest game – Gamereactor
Polish game developer Techland has once again given us a sneak peek at the latest game it’s working on. The discovery was made on Twitter alongside what appears to be a piece of concept art showing someone clinging to a tree, while in the background you can see a town or city and what appears to be a splintered planet .

Aside from the fact that it will be a narrative-driven open-world action RPG, we haven’t given a name for Techland’s upcoming project, nor have we had any details about its gameplay. However, if we take Techland’s work on Dying Light and its sequels as an example, we can imagine that there will be a lot of focus on parkour and traversing the map in unusual ways.

There’s also no confirmation of the title’s release window, so it’s best not to expect it for at least a few years, especially considering we’ve only been shown one piece of concept art so far.Since this is our May 2022Then heard about the project for the second time, so the team at Techland may be making some progress.

