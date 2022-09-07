After providing the VIVE Facial expression detection kit for the VIVE series virtual reality headsets last year, HTC launched the corresponding Facial Tracker expression detection kit and Eye Tracker eye detection kit for the VIVE Focus 3 earlier. Users can correspond to more delicate expressions in virtual reality, or correspond to more immersive interactive effects through eye tracking.

The Facial Tracker expression detection kit corresponding to VIVE Focus 3 will be sold at a price of $99, and can capture detailed movements of the user’s lips, chin, cheeks, teeth and tongue through 60Hz frequency, allowing users to represent themselves in virtual reality The virtual portrait can instantly reflect the individual’s current expression, and the response delay time is less than 10 milliseconds.

As for the Eye Tracker eye detection kit, it is sold at a price of $249, and it can instantly track the user’s eye gaze direction, blinking and other movements, and it weighs 54 grams. HTC emphasizes that by faithfully reacting to eye movements, virtual portraits that represent individuals will become more alive, rather than just interacting with rigid expressions.

The Eye Tracker eye detection kit can also read the direction of the user’s eye gaze. Through this data, the interaction of virtual reality objects can be more accurate, or through enhanced rendering, etc., the user can look at the virtual reality of the range. The performance simulation effect is particularly improved.

In addition to providing more accessories that can sense the user’s facial expressions and eye movements, HTC has previously provided corresponding accessories for wrist and foot motion sensing needs, allowing users to convert their actions in virtual reality into various data. , so that developers can create virtual reality application services with better interactive experience through corresponding design tools.