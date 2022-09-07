Home Technology Make virtual portraits more realistic, HTC launches expression detection and eye detection suite for VIVE Focus 3-mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends
Technology

Make virtual portraits more realistic, HTC launches expression detection and eye detection suite for VIVE Focus 3-mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends

by admin
Make virtual portraits more realistic, HTC launches expression detection and eye detection suite for VIVE Focus 3-mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends

After providing the VIVE Facial expression detection kit for the VIVE series virtual reality headsets last year, HTC launched the corresponding Facial Tracker expression detection kit and Eye Tracker eye detection kit for the VIVE Focus 3 earlier. Users can correspond to more delicate expressions in virtual reality, or correspond to more immersive interactive effects through eye tracking.

The Facial Tracker expression detection kit corresponding to VIVE Focus 3 will be sold at a price of $99, and can capture detailed movements of the user’s lips, chin, cheeks, teeth and tongue through 60Hz frequency, allowing users to represent themselves in virtual reality The virtual portrait can instantly reflect the individual’s current expression, and the response delay time is less than 10 milliseconds.

-

As for the Eye Tracker eye detection kit, it is sold at a price of $249, and it can instantly track the user’s eye gaze direction, blinking and other movements, and it weighs 54 grams. HTC emphasizes that by faithfully reacting to eye movements, virtual portraits that represent individuals will become more alive, rather than just interacting with rigid expressions.

The Eye Tracker eye detection kit can also read the direction of the user’s eye gaze. Through this data, the interaction of virtual reality objects can be more accurate, or through enhanced rendering, etc., the user can look at the virtual reality of the range. The performance simulation effect is particularly improved.

-

In addition to providing more accessories that can sense the user’s facial expressions and eye movements, HTC has previously provided corresponding accessories for wrist and foot motion sensing needs, allowing users to convert their actions in virtual reality into various data. , so that developers can create virtual reality application services with better interactive experience through corresponding design tools.

You may also like

iPhone 14: the live presentation of the Apple...

IPhone 14, Apple’s presentation live

Sony will release Xperia exclusive gaming cooling accessories...

IPhone 14, Apple’s presentation live

The energy crisis is scary. Who will teach...

The new Xbox Core Edition Elite controller will...

How much and how do we talk about...

Scientists find meteorite wiped out dinosaurs ‘instantly’, sparked...

How much and how do we talk about...

Soul-like shooting sequel is expected, the developer has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy