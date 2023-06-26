Managed Security Services, SGBox Launches CyberTrust365

The cybersecurity paradigm has changed a lot in recent years. Threats grow every day, both in terms of quantity and danger, and for companies, one product is no longer enough to guarantee business continuity and data confidentiality. It’s always more you need protection that only managed security services can provide. It is this awareness that she has induced SGBox to create the business unit CyberTrust365. a new division entirely dedicated to the provision of Managed Security Services that offer protection and resilience to companies.

Enable partners to become MSSPs

“End customers are increasingly asking for products to be equipped with services that enable better security monitoring – he claims Massimo Turchetto, CEO and Founder of SGBox –. We have a totally indirect sales model, but not all of our partners are organized to offer services and some don’t even have specific skills. Hence, it is difficult for them to be able to meet customer demands. With the new CyberTrust365 business unit we want to work alongside these partners to enable them to go beyond licensing and provide the customer with real managed security services”.

In practice, through CyberTrust365, SGBox intends enable partners to enter the managed services segment as Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP). The offer is aimed at all realities, but especially those of small and medium size, who usually cannot count on dedicated tools and skills. The delivery model makes the affordable servicesince it does not imply the purchase of professional tools or the acquisition of dedicated resources, which, moreover, are particularly difficult to find in this period.

A complete service

CyberTrust365 offers a complete managed security service, modular, flexible and scalable according to the needs and risks to which the company may be subject. The new proposal adopts a customer-centric approach, customizes each project and has a very wide range of servicessuch as, for example, the Security Operations Center (SOC) as-a-service, Managed SIEM, Log Management, SIEM as-a-service e Managed Detection & Response.

All the services are provided directly by SGBox and offered to the market through the network of partners. “Given the type of offer – specifies Turchetto – I think that the number of partners is destined to increase. Indeed, we enable new business opportunities to those who did not have the skills or resources to deal with them”. The breadth of the offer and the strategy adopted through CyberTrust365 ensure that the customer has a single point of reference for all security issues.

Bilateral agreements

CyberTrust365’s security teams rely on the solidity of tools such as SGBox’s SIEM and SOAR platforms, but together with well-known brand solutions in the context of Managed Detection & Response and Threat Intelligence. “We have done a series of agreements – specifies Turchetto – to complete our offer e offer truly complete services. But these are agreements bilateralin the sense that we will use the solutions of our partners, but they too will use ours within the cybersecurity proposals”.

In this way, through CyberTrust365 you can monitor customer infrastructures, even reaching a 24/7 mode, ensuring proactive threat identification and rapid response to minimize consequences in the event of a successful attack.

The CybertTrust365 offer is designed as a service that can easily evolve. A customer may start asking for more essential protection, later expanding the number of services he deems most appropriate for broader protection. “To be able to best satisfy the requests we will expand the staff – concludes Turchetto -. The prediction is to arrive at double the number of resources available today”.

