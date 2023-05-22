Home » Mass Effect: Andromeda focuses on ‘quantity over quality,’ says BioWare veteran – Mass Effect: Andromeda
Technology

Mass Effect: Andromeda focuses on ‘quantity over quality,’ says BioWare veteran – Mass Effect: Andromeda

by admin
Mass Effect: Andromeda focuses on ‘quantity over quality,’ says BioWare veteran – Mass Effect: Andromeda

BioWare Veteran and Mass Effect: Andromeda Director Mac Walters Details the Game, and How Its Developers Were Informed“Quantity Over Quality”The content method will work.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Walters said: “In hindsight, we probably should have narrowed it down a bit more and made the most of what we could[確保]quality.But we’re also in a weird phase of the industry where a lot of people say quantity is quality, so we’re kind of deluding ourselves internally if it might not be like[質量效應3]So refined, that’s good – it’s bigger, there’s more here, there’s more to it. We got to a point where people said, ‘No, that won’t work. Or, at least, “it won’t work with your franchise”. That’s fine, it’s a lesson.

Walters remains hopeful that Andromeda will get a second chance, though, because he believes BioWare can better showcase the fruits of its labor.

“I just wish we could do a second part because then you’d really see that polish like we did in the original[三部曲]From[ME1]arrive[ME2]as did,”He said.“Of course, if we release Andromeda 2, I’m 100 percent sure we’ll improve on all the things that people are calling for, and then lean into the innovative things that we’re trying to do.

Would you like to see a Mass Effect: Andromeda 2?

See also  Google will introduce new features to users without passwords to log in to accounts | Passkey | The Epoch Times

You may also like

OPPO FIND N2 FLIP turns red and black...

Final Fantasy XVI, the preview: the return of...

AEW: Fight Forever release date confirmed – AEW:...

Xiaomi launches robot vacuum cleaners, scooters, tablets and...

Final Fantasy XVI, the preview: the return of...

Report: Metal Gear Solid 3: Remastered is a...

Ferrari e Bitdefender, in pole position per la...

Wolters Kluwer, user-friendly software development

definition and use in data centers

Instagram (Meta) launches the challenge to Twitter: working...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy