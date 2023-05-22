Mass Effect: Andromeda focuses on ‘quantity over quality,’ says BioWare veteran – Mass Effect: Andromeda

BioWare Veteran and Mass Effect: Andromeda Director Mac Walters Details the Game, and How Its Developers Were Informed“Quantity Over Quality”The content method will work.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Walters said: “In hindsight, we probably should have narrowed it down a bit more and made the most of what we could[確保]quality.But we’re also in a weird phase of the industry where a lot of people say quantity is quality, so we’re kind of deluding ourselves internally if it might not be like[質量效應3]So refined, that’s good – it’s bigger, there’s more here, there’s more to it. We got to a point where people said, ‘No, that won’t work. Or, at least, “it won’t work with your franchise”. That’s fine, it’s a lesson.

Walters remains hopeful that Andromeda will get a second chance, though, because he believes BioWare can better showcase the fruits of its labor.

“I just wish we could do a second part because then you’d really see that polish like we did in the original[三部曲]From[ME1]arrive[ME2]as did,”He said.“Of course, if we release Andromeda 2, I’m 100 percent sure we’ll improve on all the things that people are calling for, and then lean into the innovative things that we’re trying to do.

