Rimini ready to transform itself into the largest gym in Europe, Rimini Wellness coins the off-show

It will be a real out-of-show event. Ready to invade the streets, the beach and the promenade of Rimini. For the 2023 edition, the first edition of RiminiWellness Off makes its debut. A maxi calendar of 240 events in the streets of the city, which will transform Rimini into the largest open-air gym in Europe. It will happen from 1 to 4 June. It’s not easy to forecast attendance, but Ieg aims to bring back the Fair the pre-pandemic numbers, thus hovering around 100,000 visitors over the four days of events. The biggest novelty of Rimini Wellness will be the out-of-show: the historic center and the Riviera of Rimini will be transformed into a large open-air gym, thanks to a packed program of events, courses, lessons, talks and initiatives around the four key dimensions in quality of life: exercise, nutrition, mental well-being and preventive medicine.

On Monday (May 22), at the headquarters of the Municipality of Rimini, the press conference was held to present the initiative in the presence of Jamil Sadegholvaad, mayor of Rimini, Moreno Maresi, councilor for sport of the Municipality of Rimini, Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group, and Luigi Angelini of Wellness Culture Lab, RiminiWellness Off Coordinator.

“With this initiative, the Fair increasingly meets the territory – explained the councilor for Sport Moreno Maresi -, placing the reality of the city at the center, which is confirmed with a great vocation for sport. Through sport we want to give a restart signal, respecting and supporting what is happening in the cities close to us”.

The synergistic programming of RiminiWellness Off was conceived and organized with the aim of involving local residents and guests, giving everyone the opportunity to find the most suitable activity for their physical condition and level of preparation. From children to grandparents, from beginners to athletes, anyone can find the most suitable activities for themselves on the billboard and experience the benefits of physical exercise firsthand.

“Rimini and Romagna – explains the mayor of Rimini Jamil Sadegholvaad – are determined to leave again after the terrible flood that devastated our land. In these days of pain and fatigue, all the willpower, optimism, determination of the people of Romagna and that innate propensity to trust, to look ahead, have emerged. With this spirit, we are preparing to host one of the main events on the trade fair calendar, an appointment of great appeal which marks the opening of the summer season and which this year is enriched with an ‘off-show’ which will allow the energy of the fair to be brought in many parts of the city. An energy that we need today more than ever”.

“RiminiWellness quest’anno è The Wellness Experience Show – explains the managing director of Italian Exhibition Group, Corrado Peraboni – because it is full of novelties, all to be experienced, both at the fair and on the territory, with RiminiWellness Off, in fact. An area which, from 1 to 4 June, will welcome the tens of thousands of enthusiasts and operators we are waiting for, with the enviable hospitality that distinguishes it. We are talking about exhibitors, delegations and visitors from over 70 countries, which underline the increasingly international character of the event. We will have 300 exhibiting brands spread over 170 thousand square meters, indoors and outdoors, over 200 hours of training and conferences, 1500 hours of training”.

“RiminiWellness Off is a cultural and social project – says Luigi Angelini, president of the Wellness Culture Lab Association and coordinator of the event – which allows people to concretely experience the benefits of an active and healthy lifestyle, with the aim of making it part of everyday life and therefore improving their quality of life”.

Programma e location

Thanks to the involvement of the extraordinary heritage of wellness, health and tourism professionals that the area can boast, it has been possible to create a program that involves the entire city, from the Parco del Mare to the Piazza sull’Acqua del Ponte di Tiberio, from the “Sandro Pertini” park to the beach from Torre Pedrera to Miramare.

Ample space in the program is reserved for inclusiveness, thanks to the commitment of numerous sports associations specialized in sports with disabilities who will give life to an event within the event by proposing a series of wheelchair tournaments in different disciplines such as basketball (at the playground in piazzale Kennedy), padel (at the Sun Padel in front of Bagno 27), swimming, rugby, sitting volleyball and Paralympic fencing.

Even Sport e Salute, the company of the Ministry of Sport engaged in the mission of spreading the practice of sport among the population, has decided to be at RiminiWellness Off setting up a sports village of one thousand square meters which will be open in Piazzale Fellini for the entire day of Saturday 3 June, giving everyone the chance to try dozens of different sports.

The square on the water of the Tiberius Bridge will be animated by Technogym, which in addition to offering free physical activity every day led by its trainers for Saturday 3 June is organizing three different Group Cycling raids (spinning) at night with the extraordinary stage of the ancient Roman bridge. Access to Technogym activities is only possible upon reservation by downloading the free Technogym App.

Equally significant is the proposal of Fluxo, which for the occasion combines the traditional summer programming with numerous training sessions at the Belvedere in Piazzale Kennedy. Plus two special events: on the morning of Friday 2 June, a skate on the Parco del Mare from piazzale Kennedy to Bagno 55 and back and, at dawn on Sunday 4, a run always on the Parco del Mare starting from piazzale Boscovich.

Without forgetting the commitment of Riminiterme, with a program dedicated to the over 60sVisit Rimini and more bathing establishments, tourist committees and dozens of sports associations, protagonists, with their proposals, of the largest Wellness community in Italy.

Of extraordinary cultural value the talk “Obesity Off. From mind to body, prevention and treatment” scheduled for Friday 2 June from 18 in the garden of the Part in Piazza Malatesta. It will be a unique opportunity for anyone interested in the topic to meet all the figures involved in the battle against obesity: doctors, psychologists, pharmacists, nutritionists, trainers and specialists in patient management. A moment of open debate enriched by the direct testimonies of those who have won their battle and those who are still fighting it.