Computer hardware is becoming more and more religious. Almost all the hardware of a computer can be provided by the same company, and the most complete among them must be ASUS, which is full of confidence both inside and outside the hardware. However, if you pay attention to the chassis, ASUS has not updated the flagship chassis for nearly three years after the launch of Helios. Finally, after many years of waiting, ASUS finally launched Hyperion.

Compared with Helios, the appearance of the panel of the new chassis is much more eye-catching. Moreover, the huge structure can accommodate two sets of 420 cooling radiators. In addition, there is more space in front of the motherboard to install three 12CM fans. Even if you want to play DIY water cooling, the overall heat dissipation can be improved more effectively. In addition, the chassis panel There are two USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interfaces on the top, as long as the corresponding interface is connected, the 60W fast charging function can be achieved, and the overall specifications are closer to the needs of hosts in recent years. However, the price is certainly not cheap. The asking price of a single case is only $3,599.

ASUS Hyperion：$3,599

