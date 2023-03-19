Home Technology [Materials]Belief Box King debuts dual 420mm cold row to support monster chassis – PCM
Technology

[Materials]Belief Box King debuts dual 420mm cold row to support monster chassis – PCM

by admin
[Materials]Belief Box King debuts dual 420mm cold row to support monster chassis – PCM
ASUS Hyperion

Computer hardware is becoming more and more religious. Almost all the hardware of a computer can be provided by the same company, and the most complete among them must be ASUS, which is full of confidence both inside and outside the hardware. However, if you pay attention to the chassis, ASUS has not updated the flagship chassis for nearly three years after the launch of Helios. Finally, after many years of waiting, ASUS finally launched Hyperion.

Compared with Helios, the appearance of the panel of the new chassis is much more eye-catching. Moreover, the huge structure can accommodate two sets of 420 cooling radiators. In addition, there is more space in front of the motherboard to install three 12CM fans. Even if you want to play DIY water cooling, the overall heat dissipation can be improved more effectively. In addition, the chassis panel There are two USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interfaces on the top, as long as the corresponding interface is connected, the 60W fast charging function can be achieved, and the overall specifications are closer to the needs of hosts in recent years. However, the price is certainly not cheap. The asking price of a single case is only $3,599.

ASUS Hyperion：$3,599
Query: Centralfield

previous article【Field material】LED panel or mechanical switch Mountain multi-key panel landed in the brain field

See also  The golden age of tech giants is over. But artificial intelligence is the unexpected (welcome) guest

You may also like

Samsung Exynos Modem has a serious vulnerability, Google...

Almost 90 percent of investments for male founding...

New chatbots threaten Google’s search engine monopoly

Are we ready for the AI ​​wave?

A skeptical look at the AI ​​revolution

According to the leaker: will there be a...

Marco Quarta, the alchemist scientist who seeks the...

There is a huge vulnerability in Samsung processors,...

Buy cheap Roborock S7 Pro Ultra from €879...

“WWE 2K23” is officially released today, WarGames and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy