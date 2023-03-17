The country that opposes the ban on selling petrol cars from 2035, the one that opposes the goal of making our homes more energy efficient from 2033, the one that is preparing to give battle even on packaging; in short, the country that defends the past like few others and that says “ok, the climate is changing dramatically, but we have other things to do”; it has an environmental president. The other day our head of state Sergio Mattarella to the students and teachers of the University of Nairobi in Kenya he gave an exciting and emotional speech on climate change and the actions to be taken to counter it. Above all in the interest of future generations, as it has been saying for a year Article 9 of the Constitution of which the President of the Republic is the supreme guarantor. Mattarella recalled that it has been known since 1912 that the release of carbon dioxide into the air would have led to an increase in temperatures. This increase has occurred and is having devastating consequences around the world. The solution is not in the hands of a single state, says Mattarella, but in the international cooperation where the theme is finally at the top of the agenda. However, “in some countries there is no deep sense of urgency and the need for incisive interventions”. He did not mention Italy even when he later said: “You cannot escape from reality… You cannot indulge in the illusion of first pursuing economic development objectives and then tackling environmental problems later. We will not have a “second half.” And he concluded by quoting Wangari Maathai (the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize): “There can be no peace without development; and there can be no development without sustainable management of the environment in a peaceful and democratic space. We fully recognize ourselves in these words of yours”. In Italy, as we know, there is no large Green Party but there is an environmentalist President of the Republic. Ladies and gentlemen, ministers, you read it right?