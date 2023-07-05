Measure breathing and heartbeat without contact

smart analytics: German-French development project “3D RADAR Scanner”

smart analytics: A non-contact scanner is being developed in the 3D RADAR Scanner project (Image source: ADBInno SARL)

(Stuttgart/Tübingen) – The Tübingen-based Synovo GmbH is developing the non-contact 3D RADAR scanner for human and veterinary diagnostics together with the French ADBInno SARL and the Institute for High Frequency Technology at the Hamburg University of Technology (TUHH). With the 3D RADAR scanner, physical examinations of breathing and heartbeat can be carried out without contact for the first time. The Franco-German development project is funded as part of the international cooperation network smart analytics of the Central Innovation Program for SMEs (ZIM) of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK).

Breathing, heartbeat and many other organ functions and the associated signs of illness can be evaluated by experienced physicians with a sense of touch and a stethoscope. However, the close physical contact with the patients during the examination means there is a high risk of infection for the medical staff. This risk is particularly high during the initial examination, when the infection status is not yet known. In addition, fewer and fewer experts are available in the health sector due to the increasing shortage of skilled workers. In veterinary medicine, too, for example in the health check of livestock, diagnostics are often associated with examination stress and greater effort.

The three project partners, Synovo GmbH, ADBInno SARL and the Institute for High Frequency Technology at the TUHH, have found a solution. Together they are developing a 3D RADAR scanner that enables a diagnostic procedure in which patients can be examined without contact. The innovation lies in the contactless recording of minimal vibrations on the body surface, caused by breathing and heartbeat, as well as other physiological parameters. The scanner records these from a distance in the decimeter to meter range and therefore without any hygienic risk. The diagnostic analysis is computer-aided and separate from the examination – also with the support of artificial intelligence (AI).

The Synovo GmbH from Tübingen focuses in its sub-project within the framework of the cooperation project on the development and verification of hardware and software for use in the veterinary field. The French ADBInno SARL develops the hardware concept of a simple low-frequency scanner for respiratory monitoring in human medicine. The sub-project of the TUHH includes the development and design of the hardware concept of an innovative multi-channel scanner with high frequency.

“The medical 3D RADAR scanner represents a completely new type of diagnostic technology that has broad market potential,” explains Nina Henzler, who is responsible for project and technology transfer management at BioRegio STERN Management GmbH. “It can be used in many areas of human and veterinary medical diagnostics, opens up new and safe perspectives for the non-contact monitoring of vital signs in the clinical and non-clinical area.”

This is the second Franco-German research project to be funded by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection BMWK as part of the international cooperation network smart analytics. Since the start, the ZIM cooperation network has already received a total volume of around 5 million euros.

Interested companies can contact Dr. Report Verena Grimm:

[email protected], T 0711-870354-27

About smart analytics

The Central Innovation Program for SMEs ZIM of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection BMWK promotes the international cooperation network “smart analytics” for the development of intelligent, innovative analytical methods.

The coordinator of the international ZIM network “smart analytics” on the German side is BioRegio STERN Management GmbH. The project is funded by the BMWK and includes 30 partners from Europe. Other companies are welcome as project partners and will receive targeted support as part of the project so that they can also submit promising applications for research and development to the ZIM if necessary.

About Synovo GmbH

Synovo was founded in 2004 and since then has continued to expand its expertise as a pharmacological research company. Synovo employs scientists and technicians from different fields and offers scientific services for the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, Synovo is also working on in-house research projects in the areas of oncology and anti-infectives.

About ADBInno SARL

The French startup ADBInno was founded in 2020. The goal is the development of innovative electronic medical devices. One focus is the 3D RADAR scanner for telemedical, non-contact examinations and AI-based diagnostics. ADBInno cooperates with FEMTO-ST of the Technical University of Besancon.

About the Institute for High Frequency Technology at the Technical University of Hamburg

Prof. Alexander Kölpin, head of the Institute for High Frequency Technology at the Technical University of Hamburg, has been researching medical RADAR systems for medical and industrial applications for more than ten years. The institute covers the entire system: from the antenna and the high-frequency circuit to analog and digital signal processing and signal analysis using machine learning methods.

About BioRegio STERN Management GmbH:

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH is an economic developer for the life sciences sector. It promotes innovations and start-ups on a public contract and thus contributes to strengthening the location. In the Stuttgart and Neckar-Alb regions with the cities of Tübingen and Reutlingen, it is the central point of contact for founders and entrepreneurs.

The STERN BioRegion is one of the largest and most successful BioRegions in Germany. Unique selling points are the nationwide unique mixture of biotechnology and medical technology companies as well as the regional clusters of automation technology, mechanical and plant engineering.

company contact

BioRegio STERN Management GmbH

dr Klaus Eichenberg

Friedrichstrasse 10

70174 Stuttgart

0711-870 354 0

Press contact

Zeeb communication GmbH

Anja Paetzold

Alexanderstraße 81

70182 Stuttgart

0711 – 60 70 719

