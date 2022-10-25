MediaTek launched the Dimensity series of mobile platforms in the 5G era, with good performance and a number of innovative designs, especially for game graphics and camera images that are valued by modern users, and will share some technologies with you.

Modern people are almost inseparable from smartphones. Its convenience and data storage capabilities make it an excellent digital tool in modern life. With the evolution of various technologies, the functions of mobile phones have become more and more powerful, and many of these functions are provided by the chipset or mobile platform used. Mobile platforms for today’s mobile devices are often introduced with process, functional improvements, or major new specification changes.

MediaTek is currently one of the major suppliers of mobile device platforms in the world. When the world enters the era of 5G mobile communication, its Dimensity series mobile platforms have innovative computing, games, imaging, multimedia, communication technology, etc. , providing consumers with different choices, and the market share also has a good performance.



ASUS ROG Phone 6D series mobile phones use MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ platform with excellent performance

In addition to high computing performance, modern users’ requirements for smart phones also have different requirements for camera image processing and game performance. The products launched by MediaTek have been used in high-end models of many mobile phone brands, such as Vivo’s X80 flagship video phone and Asus’ ROG Phone 6D gaming series mobile phones, both of which have amazing performance.



Technology Trends for Flagship Mobile GPUs

With the popularity and performance of mobile games, the graphics performance of mobile phones has also improved a lot. Faced with the trend of game technology from the cloud to mobile phones, how to break through the computing power, GPU architecture and temperature limitations has always been the focus of chip design. The characteristics of mobile GPUs are classified as energy efficiency oriented, performance oriented and super computing power. Usually, energy efficiency orientation is chosen as the main focus to meet the needs of mobile platform battery life, and then try to stack performance to improve computing power.



Mobile ray tracing technology will gradually spread to a variety of different applications

Last year, MediaTek predicted the application of global lighting technology, and this year, it boldly predicted that from the development progress of GPU, the application scope of ray tracing technology will continue to expand. After the release of the vulkan 1.3 standard in January this year, the ray tracing standard has been officially incorporated, which also means that the speed of importing ray tracing technology and application types in GPU-related fields will be accelerated. Mobile ray tracing technology is no longer exclusive to game consoles or PCs, and the same experience is gradually developing rapidly to mobile phones, operating system interfaces, AR, VR, metaverse and other fields.



What’s needed to implement mobile ray tracing technology

However, mobile GPUs must simultaneously pursue quality and break through resource constraints. In the future flagship GPU technology, ray tracing will be an indispensable technology for rendering the most natural and immersive images. The 64-bit computing and dynamic adjustment load shedding technology achieved in cooperation with the ecosystem are necessary technologies to improve the efficiency of resource use.



Realistic experience with hardware-accelerated mobile ray tracing

The graphics processor in the mobile platform adopts Arm’s latest flagship GPU Immortalis-G715, which can support hardware-level mobile ray tracing and more complex and realistic scene applications, bringing more realistic and immersive applications such as mobile games Sense of use experience. Hardware acceleration can achieve real-time ray tracing effects, including soft shadows, reflection effects, and global lighting, etc., which can improve the quality of various scenes and become an indispensable technical equipment for flagship models.



MediaTek Launches Mobile GPU Efficiency Solution

In response to the development trend of mobile games and other applications, MediaTek has launched a mobile GPU efficiency enhancement solution, aiming at the improvement of GPU performance and matching GPU peripheral technologies to achieve the balance of system resources and meet the computing needs of high-complexity content. It will develop in different directions such as performance and energy efficiency improvement, ecological development, platform software enhancement, and self-developed algorithms.



Flagship phones will use digital TV image processing to improve display



Smartphones use artificial intelligence to speed up image processing

The camera function is one of the mobile phone functions that more and more people pay attention to. In addition to the image sensor and lens optics, the use of different algorithms or artificial intelligence to enhance the image performance has also become the focus of the development of modern new mobile phones. Today’s flagship TV chips use partitioned image processing instead of single full-frame image processing, providing more detailed picture quality enhancement. With AI and regional image enhancement processing technology, it can quickly and save power to present delicate picture quality. Therefore, it will be the future development trend to apply the image processing technology of digital TV to the display and camera fields of mobile phones.



Applying Image Semantic Segmentation to Accelerate Processing Using Artificial Intelligence



Applying artificial intelligence image semantic segmentation processing can also reduce the system burden

Adjusting image quality through artificial intelligence is also the focus of development. AI image semanticsegmentation is an important part of image understanding in image processing and machine vision technology. Through powerful AI, it can identify the displayed content in time and cut the image into For different objects, according to the characteristics of the main body and background of the object, the optimal contrast and clear effects are respectively improved. The AI ​​image semantic segmentation function is imported, which can effectively assist the system to understand the image content and achieve natural and optimal image processing.



In the future, mobile phones will have better processing effects for both videos and photos

The use of AI image semantic segmentation can not only perform local image enhancement or special effect processing for different objects, reduce the required calculation amount, reduce energy consumption, but also superimpose more algorithms to quickly improve the image effect. It is an important tool for mobile phone imaging technology.

In the future, new smartphones will be able to use technologies such as AI to provide better image processing capabilities and provide more realistic images.