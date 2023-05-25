Home » Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake is here! Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is officially released | News
圖／PlayStation Showcase

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) held a PlayStation Showcase live broadcast conference in the early morning of today (25th), the remake of the classic stealth action game “Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater” (Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater) was officially announced and is expected to be available on multiple platforms such as PS5/Xbox Series X|S and PC.

The “Metal Gear Solid” series is one of the well-known IPs developed and produced by KONAMI. There have been many rumors in the past that this press conference will announce the news that the “Metal Gear Solid 3” remake is in production.

According to the official statement, “Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater” is one of the most popular works in the “Metal Gear Solid” series. The story tells the origin of “snake”. The development team will faithfully reproduce the original story and game design and gameplay, and create an environment for players to enjoy Metal Gear Solid on next-generation consoles.

圖／PlayStation Showcase

In addition, in addition to the news released by “Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater”, the official announced that the “Metal Gear Solid” transplant compilation “Metal Gear Solid Master Collection” will be launched this fall, which will include “Metal Gear Solid”. Movie, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

圖／PlayStation Showcase

