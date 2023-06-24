Metal Gear Solid 4 “runs beautifully” on Xbox 360 – Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots was only available on PS3 when it launched in 2008, however, apparently that wasn’t always the case, and an Xbox 360 version of the game is planned.

However, that version of the game never saw the light of day, as Metal Gear Solid 4 assistant producer Ryan Payton explains in Steven L Kent’s Ultimate History of Video Games (The Ultimate History of Video Games Vol 2) (thanks, Time Extension), the decision to remove it from the Xbox 360 was made later in the day.

Payton explained,“Even though my colleagues were oppressed when developing on the PS3, most of them were still die-hard Sony fans and disapproved of spending resources on testing like this.

On one fateful day, the Konami R&D team convened a meeting, and we saw the fruits of their labor – Metal Gear Solid 4 running flawlessly and smoothly on the Xbox 360.

While it worked fine on the console, it would take a lot of discs to put the game on that platform since the Xbox 360 uses DVD/ROM discs, which can only hold 8.3GB of storage, while the PS3 uses BD-ROM discs that can hold up to 8.3GB. Holds 54GB.

Would you like Metal Gear Solid 4 to be available on the Xbox 360?

