Facundo Manes gets off the PASO and will not be a candidate for president

Facundo Manes decided this Saturday to lower his presidential candidacy por Together for Change.

Below is the letter with which the radical deputy explained his decision:

“Dear friends and friends,

Two years ago the UCR called me to take the step towards politics and I accepted. After the pandemic, I felt that there was too much pain in our country, that my office had become too small and that I had to get involved. I participated in the 2021 elections with my eyes set on a great future of collective construction. I am convinced that, just as the UCR had inspired a country towards democratic recovery, it is time for a new radicalism to summon another great dream: that of development and inclusion.

Argentina needs a modern policy that looks more to the future than to the past, that embraces the youth in the streets, in the universities, in the neighborhoods, and feels them at the decision-making table. A policy where individual leaders are never above the common interest. And to achieve this, it is necessary to build a broad majority that radicalism, a party of the center and popular, can unite. With that enthusiasm I was ready to take a new step for these elections.

Today the main leaders of my party chose to accompany the two lists headed by PRO leaders. I believe in party democracy and I respect that decision. It is necessary to recognize times and contexts, since they allow us to make decisions for the immediate and for the future. We are living in times that are too difficult for politics to continue arguing about itself and fragmenting itself. For all this I decided that I am not going to present my candidacy in these elections.

I want to thank so many people who supported me. And tell them and everyone that our fight and our challenges for a better country continue. We are going to move forward because the future depends on each one of us and on what we all do together. I also want to say something to the militancy and to so many leaders of our party that I met throughout the country: our greatest challenge is to convince ourselves that we can carry out a social feat that gives Argentine men and women the prosperity they so many years of decadence snatched away. And that we can do it. We need a collective dream that will unite us and put us to work with each other, and never again against each other. We are much more than this.

I embrace you wholeheartedly

Facundo»





