Mercedes-AMG C 43 T im Test

Mercedes-AMG C 43 T im Test

Emissions and fuel consumption regulations are forcing car manufacturers to come up with solutions that at first glance seem daunting. So it is that in the Mercedes-AMG C 43 instead of a six-cylinder with a displacement of 3.0 liters in the latest version, only a lean four-cylinder with 2.0 liters is allowed to work. That can also be heard clearly.

So that at least the driving performance keeps what the name promises, the AMG comes with fine technical solutions. The exhaust gas turbocharger rotates with electrical assistance so that the driver does not have to feel any turbo lag. If necessary, a good two-thirds of 408 hp plus 14 hp from the starter generator are sent to the rear wheels, which catapult the station wagon we drive to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds via a race start.

The nine-speed automatic transmission ensures the right ratio in every situation and entertaining gear changes. Even those who drive quietly will hardly get by with less than ten liters consumption, twelve are more realistic. The chassis with all-wheel steering and adaptive dampers and the huge brakes are good for insane cornering on closed roads, but the AMG is overqualified for country roads.

However, comfort falls by the wayside. The suspension is bone dry even on the softest setting, the engine grips gruffly, and the transmission hammers in two or three notches even under moderate acceleration. The program for snow or manual shifting via the paddles on the AMG steering wheel, whose two thick buttons give access to the car’s set-up, provides some relief.

Inside, the pretty but sparsely padded bucket seats immediately catch the eye, adding to the tough feel. After 700 kilometers in a row, you are amazed to find that your back has not complained. The fun of having a mixture of sports car and everyday station wagon must be worth around 80,000 euros.

