The Mi 13 series has been the first to debut in China on December 12, and it has been released for a month. When will it meet you in the international market? Recently, foreign media obtained news that the Mi 13 series may not be released internationally until this year’s MWC 2023.

Foreign media 91mobiles got exclusive news that Xiaomi will officially bring the annual flagship Mi 13 series to the international market at MWC 2023 this year. MWC 2023 will still be held in Barcelona, ​​Spain this year, and the exhibition period will be from February 27 to 3 On the 2nd, rice noodles will have to wait another one and a half months.

The Xiaomi Mi 13 series are all equipped with Qualcomm S8 Gen 2 processors, and the whole series supports IP68 waterproof and dustproof. The main camera of Mi 13 Pro uses Sony IMX989 photosensitive element, which has a large size of 1 inch, and has a 75mm telephoto and ultra-thin support for close-up shooting. Wide-angle camera, Mi 13 focuses on a compact body that can be grasped in one hand.

