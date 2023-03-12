Following Nintendo’s confirmation that it will not participate in this year’s E3 2023 physical exhibition activities, Microsoft has also confirmed that it will only participate in online digital form, and will not participate in this year’s E3 2023 in physical form.

Microsoft said that it will hold its own online event called “E3 2023 Digital Week” during the E3 2023 exhibition, which is expected to start on June 11, so as to attract more players’ attention.

According to Nintendo’s previous statement, it is currently considering different ways to interact with fans, and this year’s E3 exhibition activities are not in line with its own exhibition planning goals, so it has decided not to participate in this exhibition. As for Sony, it has not yet confirmed whether it will participate in the E3 2023 event, or it will only focus on its own activities.

At present, in the plan of the American Entertainment Software Association, in addition to confirming the cooperation with ReedPop, the organizer of the PAX game exhibition event, the E3 exhibition event expected to be launched next year will be extended to 4 days, and general players will be allowed to visit the venue on the last two days , but the specific exhibition area is still only open to game industry players, media and analysts.