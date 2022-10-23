In the content of the documents submitted to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Microsoft revealed that in addition to including Xbox platform console and Windows PC games, Microsoft’s online Xbox collection will also include mobile game content in the future.

According to Microsoft’s approach, it is obviously hoped that by strengthening itself as a source of mobile game downloads other than Google and Apple services, it will reduce the monopoly of the App Store and Google Play Store, and thus reduce the market’s response to its $69 billion acquisition.Activision Blizzardmay constitute the impression of a market monopoly.

However, whether this approach can convince the UK Competition and Markets Authority to agree that Microsoft will not cause a more serious market monopoly due to the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is actually hard to say, and may even aggravate the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s determination that Microsoft Pen acquisition is suspected of market monopoly.

However, judging from the fact that Activision Blizzard itself has launched mobile games such as “Changing Moment M”, and its mobile game developer King has also launched famous mobile games such as “Candy Crush”, if it is successfully acquired by Microsoft in the future, it is bound to be These mobile games will be integrated into Microsoft’s service platform, and even considering its own competition with Google and Apple in the market, it seems imperative that Microsoft chooses to establish its own mobile game market service platform.

As for Microsoft, if it decides to build its own mobile game software market service platform, it may also integrate with the existing Xbox business.

