Microsoft Faces Performance Issues with Windows 11 23H2, Leading to Increased Hardware Requirements

Microsoft has recently increased the hardware requirements of Windows 11 and deleted a number of previously supported CPU models. The reason may be related to the extreme performance of the latest version of Windows 11 23H2? Some netizens pointed out that it takes up to 21 seconds just to open the “File Manager”.

According to foreign media “Neowin” reports, Windows 11 23H2 is a major update that Microsoft will launch at the end of the year, bringing a new file manager, UI interface and multiple updates. It has been tested in the Beta version, but the system’s “performance “But it has attracted the attention of developers.

a netizenMeasuredUsing Surface Go 2, a cheap Microsoft laptop that supports Windows 11 23H2, with 4GB of memory and an IntelPentium Gold Y series processor, compared to Surface Duo equipped with a Qualcomm S855 chip, running the old version of Windows 11 with an emulator, and opening files on both devices at the same time Boss, the Surface Go 2 turned out to be significantly slower.

Developer Florian said that his computer is equipped with an Intel Core i5-7600K processor and 16GB of memory, but it takes 21 seconds to open the new version of the file manager. Another netizen saidmentionedthe computer is equipped with AMD Ryzen 5-3400G processor and 16GB memory, but the file manager cannot be started at all.

At present, Windows 11 23H2 is only a Beta test version. Microsoft still has time to fix related bugs and improve performance. However, the increasingly high performance requirements seem to be one of the reasons why more than 70% of users still stick to Windows 10.

