“Stalker”: A Modern Spy War Drama Starring Huang Xiaoming and Wan Qian

“Stalker”, the modern spy war drama starring Huang Xiaoming, Jiang Xin, Wu Xiaoliang, and Wan Qian, is currently captivating audiences. The series follows a male protagonist with multiple identities as he infiltrates Wang Puppet No. 76 and confronts various forces. With the help of the female protagonist, played by Wan Qian, they obtain crucial information for final victory, ultimately discovering their self-worth and mission.

In the show, Wan Qian plays Su Yalu, a military agent undercover in No. 76. Her character is ruthless in her career but struggles with her emotions. With a complex background and mixed motives, Su Yalu is described as a “not so single female character” by Wan Qian. The actress also praised her co-star Huang Xiaoming, stating that he is a warm person who often feeds everyone on set, creating a sense of camaraderie among the cast and crew.

When asked about which artists and friends she would invite to participate in a republic of China script killing game, Wan Qian mentioned Wang Yaoqing, who would play the nightclub owner and spy, Miss Huang Ling. She also revealed that Wu Xiaoliang would portray an underground party, while Aruna would play a secret agent who falls in love with Miss Huang Ling but ultimately turns to the dark side.

The series is filled with thrilling moments and complex relationships. Wan Qian highlights a scene where her character’s life is at stake and another where a bomb is installed in a sewer, resulting in the death of a character.

Wan Qian also reflected on her experience working with Huang Xiaoming, mentioning his warm nature and his habit of feeding the entire cast and crew. She expressed her gratitude for his kindness and revealed that the whole team grew closer through their shared meals.

With a mix of action, intrigue, and intricate character dynamics, “Stalker” promises an exciting and captivating storyline. Wan Qian’s performance as Su Yalu adds depth and complexity to the series, creating a riveting viewing experience for audiences.

As the drama continues to unfold, fans can look forward to more thrilling moments and unexpected twists that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

