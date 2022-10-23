Discord Xbox

In the United States, Discord is almost a tyrant in the voice communication software in the game industry, so it is not surprising that Microsoft continues to find Discord to cooperate, making it easier for the Xbox console to connect Discord voice chat. At present, Discord is actually integrated with Xbox One and Series X/S, but the whole process has to go through the Xbox mobile app, which is extremely cumbersome.

Now in a blog post, Microsoft announced a new solution. When you click the Discord button in the console interface, you can browse the Discord servers and voice channels you participate in, and join directly through the console. However, this of course requires users to link Discord and Xbox together, and it is limited to joining multi-person public channels, and one-on-one conversations still have to be done through the mobile app.

This feature is still being tested on Xbox Insider, but it shouldn’t be too far from rolling out to everyone.