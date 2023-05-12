Home » Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony confirmed for Summer Game Fest – Gamereactor
We have started on June 8th summer game festival High hopes. Founder, producer and host Geoff Keighley never disappoints when it comes to delivering big surprises, and this year it’ll be the closest we’ll get to an E3 event.

Still, even with that said, it looks like this year’s Summer Game Fest is going to be pretty special. Keighley just took to Twitter to confirm which companies will be attending during the show, announcing what will be shown and announced, and it turns out there are more than 40 of them. This includes console makers Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony as well as third parties such as Activision, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CD Projekt Red, Paradox, Sega and Warner. There are also hardware companies like Razer and Samsung, and more unexpected ones. The latter include Disney, Magic the Gathering and Netflix.

Check out the full list below and start the countdown – there’s less than a month to go. Any announcements you’re particularly looking forward to?

