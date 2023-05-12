Volleyball: Monza is serious, beats Conegliano again and leads the championship series 2-1

Conegliano-Milan 2-3 (21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-27, 13-15) Like a year ago. More than a year ago Monza canceled a match ball and conquered Palaverde. Vero Volley on Saturday evening can close the account with the Scudetto that the northern metropolis has never managed to win in 78 years of volleyball. The lineups don’t change. Gaspari and Santarelli line up the same girls who had started the first two games. Conegliano starts off great: 4-1 looks like a different team compared to Monza, but almost stops. Thread 5 errors in a row and the fraction changes masters. At the end of the first set there will be 11 point mistakes by Imoco. Instead, Milan has patience, knows how to wait and goes the distance with the usual overwhelming Thompson (10 points in the first set with 61% in attack). While Haak suffers (3 mistakes). Also appearing in the stands is Paola Egonu ex Conegliano and next star of Vero Volley, who this season after the third place in Turkey has yet to play in the Champions League final (May 20 in Turin). Conegliano immediately raises his head and flies away in the second set: the gap leaves no hope and Gaspari changes more than half a team with the entries of Stysiak, Davyskiba, Begic, Rettke and Candi. But the set is compromised and Conegliano gets even the score easily.

Melee

—

For the umpteenth time we start again, as often happens in the playoffs. Gaspari brings the owners back in the third set. Where Conegliano suffers, but she is back in control of the situation. Milan doesn’t give up a shot, but must always chase. At certain moments the match is spectacular with the ball remaining alive for an infinite number of exchanges. With Vero Volleyball that doesn’t even think about giving up. Indeed, in the fourth set she manages to earn even a break ahead, while on the other side of the net a wild Plummer doesn’t miss a beat. The tie comes again at 18. Conegliano arrives 23-21, he also has a match ball, but that’s not enough. Two poisonous jokes from Candi and Larson even the score. The Italian champions have no intention of abdicating. And in the tiebreak they come back once again, after the Monza breakaway. But the last tear is too much even for the Italian champions who are in trouble and have to give up. And Saturday evening at the Monza Arena (unusual start at 9.25 pm live on Rai 2) Vero Volley can close the series and win the city’s first championship in 78 years of volleyball.