Lives on the edge, the patient died at the age of 49: the truth about his death makes you shiver

While many patients manage to get their lives back in their hands after Lives To The Limit, others fail, as happened to James King.

Italian viewers saw King for the first time in the episode aired on May 8, 2017 on Real Time. His participation was impressive from the first moment as James was the heaviest person ever to take part in the reality show.

When he decided to start his journey, James nesting ben 333 kilograms and his very serious problems with food they came from an extremely difficult life. In fact, since I was a child James had had to live with his mother’s drinking problems. James King had also spent time in jail, a sign that from a young age he had lost control over his life.

How easily predictable James’ recovery journey proved extremely difficult: despite being an adult man, in fact, James King had very little self-control and was unable to regularly follow the food plan provided by dr. Now. The reality show’s most problematic patient even ended up being expelled from the show: this drastic decision was due to the fact that, in addition to not being able to lose weight (and that wouldn’t have been such a serious problem), James had eaten so much that the his weight had increased by more than 25 kilos. At the end of his stay at the clinic, James weighed a whopping 358 kilos.

The Illness and Death of James King

In a physical condition truly on the verge of survival, King had to face gods very serious health problems. In the 2018 had a liver problem which brought him to the brink of death.

Frightened by the very real possibility of losing his life, James seriously attempted to lose weight through a controlled eating program and constant exercise, also cultivating the hope of returning to Dr. Now’s clinic with a stronger motivation. Sadly James he failed to lose enough weight and was not reinstated on the show. An unsubstantiated rumor also spread at the time regarding his death from weight-related health issues.

The news was denied in the autumn of 2018 but, just two years later, there was definitive confirmation that James King had died at the age of 49 because of cirrhosis which had severely affected his liver and because of the sepsis, a serious form of infection. Despite his very serious health problems, James King had a very large family: they remained to mourn him wife Lisa, 6 children (including 4 females and 2 males) plus about twenty grandchildren.