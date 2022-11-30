Digital products using lithium batteries can be seen everywhere, so how to extend battery life and maintain a high level of health as much as possible?

In this regard, Microsoft has given Surface users earnest advice.

According to Microsoft, if it is not necessary, do not fully charge the device, but try to keep it at 20-80%.

Microsoft pointed out that don’t rush to plug in the power supply to fully charge after starting up for a while. The correct way is to try to keep the battery power of the laptop between 20 and 80% several times a week, which will maximize battery life and performance.

In addition, Microsoft emphasizes that it is also very important not to charge the battery when the body or the external environment is very hot. Also, when your device is not going to be used for a period of time, it is best to keep the power below 50%, never 100%.

Finally, there is a safety suggestion. If the built-in battery swells, or even causes the shell to deform, then don’t use it with care, but seek an after-sales replacement immediately.

It is worth mentioning that there is actually a way to directly check the health of the laptop battery on Win11. For details, please refer to the previous article of Fast Technology.

source