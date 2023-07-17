Home » Microsoft to Launch Windows 11 23H2 with Copilot AI Assistant: Could it Be the Last Major Update before Windows 12?
Microsoft to Launch Windows 11 23H2 with Copilot AI Assistant: Could it Be the Last Major Update before Windows 12?

Microsoft to Launch Windows 11 23H2 with Copilot AI Assistant: Could it Be the Last Major Update before Windows 12?

Microsoft Confirms Release of Windows 11 23H2 with Copilot AI Assistant

Microsoft has officially announced that it will launch the next version of Windows 11, known as 23H2, this fall. The new update will introduce the Copilot AI assistant, aiming to enhance user experience and productivity. In order to minimize waiting time for users, the company will utilize a small update package.

The upcoming Windows 11 23H2 will share the same basic code as the previous version, 22H2, and the upgrade process will be similar to that of Windows 10 version 1903 to version 1909. This means that the update will be completed in just a few minutes, reducing the likelihood of software compatibility issues.

One of the main highlights of Windows 11 23H2 is the introduction of the Copilot AI assistant. This AI assistant, powered by generative AI technology similar to ChatGPT, will seamlessly integrate with Office and other computer software. It will assist users in quickly switching settings or providing support for various tasks.

Furthermore, the file explorer interface in Windows 11 23H2 will undergo a change, and native support for RAR and 7-zip compressed files will be provided for the first time. These new features aim to enhance user convenience and improve file management on the operating system.

While Windows 11 23H2 brings many new functions, industry observers have shifted their attention to the next-generation Windows 12 system. Microsoft officials have dropped hints about its existence, emphasizing the integration of AI capabilities. It is widely speculated that Windows 12 will make its debut in 2024, potentially making Windows 11 23H2 the final major revision of the current Windows 11 operating system.

In related news, users are advised to exercise caution when upgrading their operating systems. Reports have emerged about update-related disruptions that caused network issues in both Windows 10 and Windows 11. It is recommended to stay informed about potential issues before proceeding with the update.

To stay updated on the latest news, users are encouraged to download the news app which provides a reliable and convenient way to access news content. The app guarantees daily news updates and offers various activities for users to enjoy.

In conclusion, Microsoft’s confirmation of the release of Windows 11 23H2 and the introduction of the Copilot AI assistant signals a continued focus on improving user experience and incorporating AI capabilities. Windows 11 23H2 is expected to bring enhanced functionality and improved user convenience.

