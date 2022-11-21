Microsoft launched the Surface Go LTE version in November 2018, which is still used by many users, but according to foreign media reports, Microsoft will terminate the official support of Surface Go LTE, and will no longer provide firmware and driver updates from now on.

Surface Go is a 10-inch 2-in-1 laptop, the entry-level model of the Surface series, launched on July 10, 2018. Equipped with Windows 10 Home, a 5-megapixel video camera, an infrared web camera, and an 8-megapixel web camera on the body, with a built-in NFC chip and a stand that supports 165° rotation. The screen part adopts the third-generation Corning Gorilla 1800 × 1200 display screen, and built-in Intel Pentium Gold processor 4415Y and Intel HD Graphics 615 GPU. As for the built-in storage space, there are two options of 64GB and 128GB. .

According to foreign media reports, Microsoft provides 4 years of firmware updates for the Surface series, and it just so happens that Surface Go LTE has passed 4 years, so Microsoft will no longer provide firmware and driver updates.

However, since Windows updates are separate from firmware updates, even if Surface Go LTE ends support, Windows 10 operating system updates, bug fixes, and new features will still be provided.

In addition to Surface Go will end support, according to foreign media reports, the Surface Laptop 2 of the Surface series will also end support on December 27, 2022.

Image and data source: neowin

