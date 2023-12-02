Microsoft Xbox App launches compact mode for Windows handheld consoles to make it easier to use Xbox game services #Windows 11 (204618)

Microsoft Launches Compact Mode Xbox App Update for Windows Handheld Market

Microsoft has announced the launch of a new compact mode update for the Xbox application on Windows, aimed at improving efficiency for small screen operations and showcasing the company’s commitment to diversified development strategies for game services.

With the increasing number of game consoles utilizing Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems, Microsoft has introduced the compact mode to better cater to the needs of handheld devices with limited screen size. The new mode is designed to be more suitable for use on handheld touch screens and will be compatible with devices such as the ROG Ally and Legion Go.

The compact mode interface allows for more effective utilization of smaller touch screens, making it easier for users to navigate and access Xbox game services on handheld devices. However, it is important to note that the operation mode may vary from the general interface, requiring additional clicks to access game content in order to streamline the user experience for handheld devices.

In addition to the compact mode, the update also includes a new notification content presentation method, allowing users to view only unread content and addressing various issues such as game services or content being lost when starting the Xbox application service. The update also introduces a Japanese keyboard interface and adds a wish list feature for the Xbox Free Play Days event, allowing users to be notified when a game on their list becomes available for free play for a limited time.

The new version of the PC version of the Xbox application service is available for download through the Microsoft Store and is compatible with both Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems. This update reflects Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to enhance the gaming experience across a variety of platforms and devices.

Share this: Facebook

X

