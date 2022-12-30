After the mobile phone’s car accident detection function debuted on the Pixel 4, Apple also brought this function to the iPhone and Apple Watch this year, but the anti-false touch function seems to need to be strengthened. A car accident, a situation in which a large number of false distress messages are sent out.

The northern hemisphere has entered winter, and it is also the peak season for skiing in many countries in Europe and the United States. However, according to The Colorado Sun, a local media in Colorado, USA, just last weekend, the 911 rescue center in Summit County, Colorado received 71 cases of iPhone There were calls for help from the emergency rescue function, but none of them were actual accidents.

In addition, the Grand County, Vail City Police Department and Pitkin County in Colorado also receive up to 20 automatic emergency calls every day.

Apple’s emergency rescue function will use the G-force acceleration sensor and gyroscope on the device to detect and judge whether the user has encountered a car accident. When an accident occurs, the mobile phone or watch will jump out of the emergency rescue function. If the user does not cancel, the mobile phone It will automatically broadcast a distress call, and there have been successful rescue cases since the function was launched.

However, Apple’s anti-false touch mechanism does not seem to be perfect. There have been incidents where a user was riding a roller coaster and triggered a call for help. This time, the phone was turned on when the user stopped at high speed due to skiing, or the skier fell but was not seriously injured. SOS function, but skiers usually keep their mobile phones in thick clothes, skiers may not notice the condition of the mobile phone, and let the mobile phone automatically broadcast an emergency call.

After these calls are answered by the rescue center, they will automatically share the user’s location. Due to the nature of the rescue center, these calls will not be ignored. However, in the end, these calls for help were all nonsense, and none of them was true before the report was closed. Emergency incidents, and rescue needs a lot of resources and manpower, these oolong incidents are likely to take away the assistance needed in real emergencies.

After the previous false touch incident, Apple added a false touch report mechanism in iOS 16.2, but it seems that the progress of repairing the past is not keeping up with the real problem. The sheriff of Granville, Brett Schroetlin, said that Apple has sent a rescue team to the supervisor. The unit contacted and learned about the situation of rescue accidental touch, and will remedy the emergency rescue function in the future.

