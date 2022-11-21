Apple is launching many major product updates in 2022, including M1 iPad Air 5, M2 MacBook Air, M2 MacBook Pro, iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, M2 iPad Pro, iPad 10, Apple TV 4K, most sadly The most important thing is that in the second half of this year, we will not see the launch of high-end MacBook updates, so if Apple’s new products in 2022 can’t satisfy you, then we can look forward to what major product updates will be brought by Apple’s new products in 2023.

Will Apple launch new products in 2022?

After Apple held the new iPhone 14 new product launch conference in September this year, the next M2 iPad Pro and iPad 10 will be launched directly in the form of press releases, and no special launch events will be held for them. At the end of the year, rumors of M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro will also be published in the form of press releases, but according to current market news, Apple will not launch them this year.Expected to be extended until early 2023。

This also makes Apple’s new product enthusiasm start to enter a very cold state after the launch of the iPad. Although everything is possible, but so far, there are very few rumors related to Apple’s new products in December, almost a very quiet state, so There should be no need to look forward to this year. The fastest possible time for new Apple products will be in March-April 2023, or the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro will be launched in the form of press releases in January-February.

2023 Apple’s new products, what is there to look forward to?

For friends who like Apple products, what did you buy for this year’s updated products? Are you satisfied with the update? In addition to the fixed updates of the iPhone and Apple Watch, have the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro equipped with the new M2 chip already bleed your wallet?

If buying Apple products this year is not enjoyable enough? We can start to look forward to and pay attention to what major product updates Apple will bring in 2023.

Therefore, we sort out according to the current foreign media reports, Apple’s new products in 2023, in addition to the normal update iPhone, Apple WatchpossibleWhat?

M2 Pro/M2 Max MacBook Pro

It was originally predicted that Apple is likely to officially launch new Mac products equipped with M2 upgrades in November, including M2 Pro MacBook Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro, but current market sources point out that Apple will not launch them this year.It is expected to be delayed until early 2023。

As for the launch time, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg estimates that the new Mac should be released before mid-March, just like the launch of Mac Studio in March this year, but given that Apple may not hold a launch event for it, it is not ruled out. It will be launched as a press release before March.

M2/M2 Pro Mac mini

One of the three products equipped with Apple M1 chips for the first time – Mac mini, at the WWDC conference in June this year, it was not updated with M2 chips together with MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, so it is rumored that this Mac mini will be launched with M2 chips. Chip and M2 Pro chip versions, while the M2 chip version is the same as the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air versions launched in June this year, with an 8-core CPU (4 performance cores and 4 energy-saving cores) and an 8-core GPU, while the M2 Pro will have 12 Core CPU, the appearance is the same as the previous generation.

Originally, there were rumors that its appearance design would be different from the M1 version, but Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that he did not think Apple would do this. The upgrade of this Mac mini should focus on the specification difference of the M2 chip, just like the 13-inch MacBook. Pro is upgraded to M2 chip.

M2 Mac Pro

Apple is also working on the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro Strengthening the strength test, it is said that the high-end Mac Pro will be equipped with M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chips, and their performance is at least 2 to 4 times that of the M2 Max chip. Mark Gurman said that the Mac Pro will have 24 and 48 CPU cores, 76 and 152 GPU cores with memory options up to 256GB.

And this Mac Pro is equipped with a higher-end and more powerful M2 Extreme chip, and it is predicted that the launch time will be in Second half of 2023。

Larger iMac or iMac Pro

Before the launch of the 24-inch M1 iMac, there were rumors that Apple was also developing a 27-inch or 30-inch iMac with a larger screen. After Apple decided to ditch the Intel processor, this rumor is very reasonable.

Some whistleblowers even said,27-inch iMac to be called “iMac Pro” and use M1 Pro/M1 Max chip. Although Apple’s plan is always unfathomable, there is not much news about it in the market at present, and it also means that Apple may not plan to release a larger screen iMac in the short term because the sales of iMac are not as good as expected.

iPhone SE 4

The product update cycle of the iPhone SE is about every two years. The iPhone SE 2 was released in April 2020, and the iPhone SE 3 was launched in March 2022. According to news from Jon Prosser, the iPhone SE is the fourth iPhone SE. The appearance design of the new generation will continue the shape of the iPhone XR, there will be no Home button on the screen, and it will be seen in 2023 at the earliest.

However, this is different from the news that Ross Young, CEO of supply chain consultant DSCC, said that the iPhone SE 4 will still be launched in 2024, so Apple will maintain a two-year update, or to grab money, it will Does SE become updated every year?

Apple AR/VR Headset headset

The Apple AR/VR headset, which has been rumored for a long time, was originally rumored to be unveiled at WWDC in June this year, but the hardware launched in June this year is only the M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, and Apple AR/VR has not yet been seen. Headphones, now Bloomberg Mark Gurman reconfirms that Apple is working onContinue to expand the AR/VR technical teamshould be an adjustment for next year’s new hardware, so we can still continue to look forward to its arrival.

Will Apple’s products that have not been updated for a long time be launched in 2023?

Be hot! To grab money! It is bound to launch new products to catch the attention of the media and the market. In addition to the products that may be updated in the above-mentioned rumors, is it possible for Apple’s products that have not been updated for a long time to be updated together in 2023, or launched? What about new colors to stimulate buying?

 AirPods Max

The current AirPods Max was launched in December 2020. It has been nearly two years since now. It is equipped with the Apple H1 chip, has a customized acoustic design and advanced software, and uses computing audio technology to provide the highest quality listening experience. The 10 audio cores in the chip can each perform 9 billion operations per second, including adaptive equalization, active noise reduction, transparency mode, and spatial audio effects.

Although Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in May this year that Apple will not release a new second-generation model so soon, it may launch a new color first, but it has not been updated for too long, so the second generation of AirPods Pro is already using H2 The chip, the significantly upgraded active noise reduction function, and the precise search function also make everyone look forward to what kind of new listening experience the next generation of AirPods Max will bring.

 HomePod mini or HomePod New Look

Since March 2021, Apple officially announced that it will stop producing HomePod, which means that Apple will no longer sell the large HomePod, and will focus on the 3.3-inch HomePod mini. However, the HomePod mini will also be launched in November 2020. Yue also added three bright new colors to HomePod mini, but it has not been updated for two years.

Or HomePods will show a new look, after Bloomberg reported that Apple is developing a new smart home product,Smart speaker product combining Apple TV and FaceTime camera lenswhich runs Apple homeOS, can be connected to the TVMake a FaceTime video callalso has Watch video on Apple TVand Play games on Apple ArcadeThe function of this product may be similar to Amazon’s Echo Show gadget, but there is no more detailed information on this rumor.

Summarize

Which Apple product do you include in 2022? Is it the new M2 MacBook Air or the iPad Air 5? How do you feel about using these products?

In the remaining two months, Apple should not have any new products, and we can only look forward to next year’s new products, although the rumors may not be launched as scheduled, just like the long-rumored AR/VR head-mounted device, But judging from the current news, which of the new Apple products in 2023 are you most looking forward to? And is your wallet ready?

