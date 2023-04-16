Monitor Philips SuperWide, display curvo e dock USB-C

Thanks to the size and ratio of the screen and other additional features, the new Philips SuperWide monitor is the best choice for those looking for high performance. Philips 45B1U6900CH replaces dual screen workstations with its 44.5” SuperWide 32:9 display that allows professionals to open easily several windows. As well as having a broad perspective, perfect for video editing. The monitor’s curved VA display also produces wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees and a curvature of 1500R for sharp, high-contrast images. Thus offering an overall more immersive experience.

High performance

Xeni Bariaktari, Global Marketing Lead di Philips Monitors and IT Accessories

We are happy to announce the release of the Philips 45B1U6900CH monitor. The size and aspect ratio of the screen, along with the additional features, such as docking and noise-canceling webcam, make it an ideal choice for those who have really high expectations of their monitor.

Best Video Conferencing experience

In addition to the large screen, another key resource for optimal productivity is the Philips 45B1U6900CH 5MP pop-up webcam. Optimized for a better video experience, the monitor features a noise canceling microphone and a built-in 5MP webcam for high-quality calls. This camera allows you to enjoy a better user experience. It also boosts productivity with Windows Hello – advanced facial recognition sensors they record every user in all their Windows accounts in seconds.

Other functions

Another feature to enhance your workspace is USB-C docking with RJ45. With this system, professionals are able to connect to network with RJ45, set power supply of connected device, experience high resolution video output. Finally connect an external device for high speed data transfer. In addition to USB-C docking, the Philips 45B1U6900CH has many other features that can help professionals complete their daily tasks.

These are not limited to the basic features In fact they include: HDR 400 display for VESA certification, high quality colors on the screen, a hook for headphones to manage them in a practical and comfortable way. Plus MultiClient Integrated KVM to control a two PC setup on the same monitor. There certification TUV Rheinland Eyesafe RPF 50 also guarantees protection against eye strain induced by blue light thanks to the ever-present blue light filter on the display.