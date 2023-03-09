This really doesn’t need to be an annual release. While the same can be said for almost any sports game, the problem with the Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame series is that if you’ve played one, you’ve played them all. The sixth game in the series doesn’t differ much from the previous games, save for a few minor additions and newer teams and supercross riders. But at the same time, the game is exactly what it was designed to be, a competent sports experience and nothing more.

The problem with Monster Energy Supercross 6 is that, through no fault of the developers, it is still the same field with most of the same bikes and riders. It’s a licensed game, so there’s not much you can do about it, but that sense of deja vu creeps in. Have I played this before? Yep, if you’ve played the series before, you’ve basically played this game too. What’s new here is certainly not a new gaming experience. What we offer is a one-on-one mode, which can be played in local co-op (you can also challenge up to twelve players online in regular matches if you want), and you can compete in so-called rhythm matches. It’s a straight line with lots of jumps and hills, and you have to find the right rhythm in the jumps. If you fall wrong, you fall behind. A fun game mode that only takes a few minutes as there are only two different tracks to drive. Perhaps the game mode that offers the most playtime, Career Mode, has a small new addition. That said, you now have your own trainer in “The King of Supercross,” seven-time champion Jeremy McGrath. He’ll give you hints throughout the season and challenge you in the game’s “open world.”

Milestone’s annual off-road experience is here.

The open world isn’t really open, but it’s a concept that’s been around for a few years, offering a track to walk around and do whatever you want. They usually change every year, this time with an airport, an arena, and a quarry, etc. Another thing that’s interesting for a few minutes is that these areas on the map are not very large. Another area, inspired by real fan festivals, is one with different challenges and training opportunities. Career mode is exactly what we’ve been doing for a few years now starting with the “Futures” series, which is a short series where you have to show what you can do, probably in front of scouts from big teams. Impressive enough to make it to the 250SX Championship, you can choose from several different teams. These also offer various contract bonuses, as well as funding such as additional placements. This money can then be spent on various cosmetic items such as helmets and suits. A surprising amount of equipment can be purchased from several different major brands. Of course, the next goal is to get into the championship that the big boys and girls compete for, the 450SX. You can play race after race if you want, but you also have the option to play qualifiers and longer races if you’re looking for more of an experience.

Here is an ad:

Added a co-op mode with long straight lines and lots of jumps.

Between each race, there are other little things you can do, like upgrading your trait tree for tighter turns or a lower risk of injury. Injuries do happen if you fall too much, after a few races I have riders walking with broken legs, whiplash, cracked ribs, broken arms and strained backs. Simultaneously. Injuries can of course affect your off-road rider performance, including impaired cornering and more. So how to heal these injuries? According to the game, through hard training. In fact, another thing you can do between races is practice, which is a series of challenges to complete. The better your performance, the bigger the boost.

The “open world” is back, where you can relax and do whatever you want.

The game is supposed to have “updated AI and physics”, I guess I should say it’s not immediately obvious. There are still hilarious, sometimes frustrating rollovers for the smallest things the rider flies around the world with his ragdoll physics. Monster Energy Supercross is one of those series that, like most motorcycle games, is easy to play but hard to master. Every jump has to be balanced, with the left stick controlling the bike and the right stick controlling the rider. It’s important to get your weight right, or you’ll fall on your ass. The same goes for cornering. Too much pressure on the joystick and you’ll be going in a direction you don’t want to go. The Monster Energy Supercross 6 certainly won’t impress the masses, but off-road riding is exactly what you’d expect and there’s nothing to complain about.

Here is an ad:

Monster Energy Supercross isn’t a perfect experience, but it’s good enough for fans of the sport.

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 doesn’t offer anything we haven’t seen before. In fact, we’ve seen pretty much everything in previous years. Some small, rather insignificant changes don’t make the game feel fresh. If you’ve played the previous games in the series, there’s little reason to buy this year’s edition. But if you’re looking for a new game in the sport, this is a solid crossover experience.