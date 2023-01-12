Event quest notice of “Monster Hunter Rise: Sun Break”! The special video also reveals the ancient dragon monster that will be distributed in February! ?

The Nostalgic Twilight Series Appears!

The event mission “Super eye-catching ♪ the cutest ★ outfit!” will start on January 12, 2023 (Thursday).

The hunting target is the ice wolf dragon and black erosion dragon in the highlands of the city.

Complete this event task to produce special appearance equipment “Twilight” series!

Appearance equipment “Twilight” series PR TIMES

Complete the event task “Super eye-catching ♪ The cutest ★ Outfit!”, you can produce special appearance equipment “Twilight” series.

Men’s wear has a hood, women’s wear has cat ears, and the gothic design is based on black.

The head equipment is very conspicuous, and the body and foot equipment are also very versatile. You can try different outfits!

Sure enough, it is the cutest ★Outfit!

“Dusk Kit” now on sale!

Originally, it was a bonus equipment that appeared in the online game “Monster Hunter FrontierG”.

It is a practical armor with both appearance and performance, and is used by many advanced hunters.

Hunt faster with new features!

This is Suzuki, the director. This is a follow-up report of “Hunter My Set” added from the 4th title update.

Hunter Myset can register “Item Myset, Equipment Myset, Layered Myset” in one set, and can call any set from the registered sets.#MH Sunbreak pic.twitter.com/3qIUmsrF2w — Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Official (@MH_Rise_JP) January 11, 2023

January 11, 2022 (Wednesday) at 7:30 pm Japan time “Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn” official Twitter (@MH_Rise_JP) has been updated.

Last week, I just released the New Year’s congratulatory illustrations, this time it’s…

New news on Hunter’s Personal Portfolio!

It was previously announced that the 4th free update will have a new function “Hunter Personal Combination”, and now there is new news!

Hunter Personal Portfolio Twitter

The hunter personal combination in the item box can be obtained by adding buttons to “personal combination props”, “equipment settings” and “appearance equipment settings”.replace at oncefunction!

Especially light crossbows and other item combinations that require preparation of bullets and blending materials. If you bring the wrong item for the swordsman, you have to go back to the camp.

There are also appearance and equipment settings that can also be added to the shortcut. After deciding on the equipment, you can wear the suit with one click!

In the public screen, you can see that there are 8 combined quick bars on the first page, and there are a total of28 pagescan use. Absolutely enough.

The new appearance equipment “Twilight” series is ready to be produced, before the 4th update scheduled to be launched in February 2023, let’s think about a satisfactory outfit first!

After matching, don’t forget to log in to the appearance and equipment settings!

