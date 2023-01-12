Home Entertainment Daniel Arsham’s clothing brand Objects IV Life is about to usher in its first big show
American artist Daniel Arsham, who gained fame with the concept of “future archaeology” and erosion style, established his personal clothing brand Objects IV Life in 2022 and entered the fashion field with the core spirit of “creating uniforms for creative life”. “After the series, this time it is announced that it will hold its first big show during Paris Fashion Week.

Regarding Objects IV Life, Daniel Arsham previously stated that all the brand’s clothing is designed in New York and London, manufactured in Portugal and Los Angeles, and the custom-made hardware comes from Italy. It aims to be constructed through the artist’s vision, focusing on daily wearability And craft details, from different angles to create the basic items that everyone must have in the wardrobe, with an optimistic heart, I believe that our upper body clothes contain the possibility of “a better tomorrow”.

It is reported that Objects IV Life will showcase the new Chapter 003 series in this fashion show, which is expected to be held on January 19th. Interested readers must pay attention.

