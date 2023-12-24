More character elements, machine price Zhongpingzuo! Xiaomi Civi 3 Disney Lausu Bear Limited Edition released in China | Now News

Xiaomi Launches Disney “Laosu Bear” Limited Edition for Xiaomi Civi3

On December 22, Xiaomi announced the launch of a Disney limited edition themed on the popular character “Laosu Bear” from the animated film “Toy Story” for its mid-range photography phone Xiaomi Civi3. Priced at 2,799 RMB (approximately HK$3,150), this edition offers richer animated character elements at a slightly lower price than the previous “Mickey” limited edition.

The Xiaomi Civi3 Disney “Laosu Bear” limited edition has already been officially launched in China. The device boasts 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, and comes in a large box designed with the “Laosu Bear” theme. The box contains exclusive character products, including a “Laosu Bear” themed magnetic phone case, an exclusive strawberry-scented bear head magnetic holder, a plush mobile phone chain, a bear head card pin, and more.

Preloaded with the winter plush atmosphere theme of “Lausu Bear,” the limited edition features a giant “Laosu Bear” image engraved on the back of the device through 3D bionic relief embossing, and uses nanoscale technology to reproduce the plush texture effect of the character’s body. The Civi3 device is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset, supports dual 50-megapixel OIS cameras on the back, and dual 32-megapixel “beauty cameras” on the front with wide-angle opening dual front cameras.

Xiaomi’s new limited edition is sure to delight Disney and “Toy Story” fans with its unique design and exclusive character products.

