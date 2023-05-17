Home » Mortal Kombat 1 reveal could launch this week
A recent post on Ed Boon’s Twitter page led Mortal Kombat fans to believe they’d be getting some sort of announcement or proper reveal for the next game this week.

While Boon is usually known for his teasing on Twitter, this latest tweet seems to be a lot more cryptic than his usual messages and trolls. He wrote: “This week should be fun” Spacing the letters line by line just makes us have to read them longer.

Of course, Boon didn’t confirm what’s going to happen this week, but considering we’ve known about Mortal Kombat 1, or 12, or whatever it’s called, it’s been a while, so we’re really just waiting to see what NetherRealm shows us What. Some are also discussing the possibility of a PlayStation Showcase in late May or early June, with some suggesting a show will be announced later next week.

Are you excited for the next Mortal Kombat?

