Mortal Kombat 12 teased in new video – Sina Hong Kong

Many of the talented developers at Netherrealm didn’t exactly hide their disappointment when Warner Bros. decided to announce Mortal Kombat 12 in one of the least exciting ways ever, but at least it looks like we’re getting closer to a full reveal .

Because the team released a video in which they thank you for being with Mortal Kombat for 30 years, since the first game was released in arcades in 1992 and then made its way to consoles the following year. There isn’t much to make your heart beat… until the end, when Ed Boon expresses his thanks by saying there’s more to come, and then shows a trailer that basically confirms the obvious: Mortal Kombat 12 will continue Mortal Kombat 11 time manipulation stories.

This date doesn’t make sense for the franchise, so it looks like Netherrealm is getting ready to show us what we’ve been waiting for.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

