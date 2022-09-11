At least three SSD brands have launched a new generation of PCIe 5.0 SSDs in the past period. Corsair, Gigabyte and Goodram have all launched PCIe 5.0 x4 SSDs using Phison’s E26 master chip, but Corsair and Goodram’s SSDs have sequential read The maximum fetch speed is only 10GBps, but Gigabyte’s products are said to be able to reach the upper limit of 12.4 GBps. Why?

The reason is that there is no 3D NAND Flash chip that can keep up with the performance of the main control chip. The PCIe 5.0 SSDs listed in the first echelon may all use Phison’s PS5026-E26 main control chip. The E26 provides eight NAND channels to support Up to 2400 MT/s NAND speed, Phison’s official master chip label data is 13 GB/s write speed and 12 GB/s read speed, with up to 1.5 million random read IOPS and 2 million random write IOPS.

The current mainstream 176-layer 3D NAND Flash particle speed limit cannot exceed 10GBps, while Gigabyte uses Micron’s 232-layer 3D NAND, so it can increase the performance to 12.4 GB/s. In addition to Micron, SK Hynix is ​​also expected to be on the market in 2023. The 238-layer 3D NAND Flash will be launched in half a year. Considering the yield rate and other reasons, unless you want to show off for the first time, it is recommended to buy PCIe 5.0 SSD at least after mid-2023.

