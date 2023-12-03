Motorola Solutions, the V500 wearable video camera

The wearable video camera V500 LTE di Motorola Solutions makes critical information collected in the field available to those who must respond to emergencies.

We are talking about a compact and lightweight, wearable device. It allows emergency responders to transmit their location and live video streaming of what is happening to the control room, allowing those responsible for managing incidents to have a better understanding of events, helping them to respond quickly and efficiently. After each incident is resolved, the V500 also streamlines evidentiary workflows by downloading videos via LTE, and simplifies administrative work with remote maintenance over mobile networks.

Jeremiah Nelson, corporate vice president, Response, Reporting & Evidence di Motorola Solutions

Frontline teams face high-stress situations where their attention must be entirely focused on the scene.

The V500 device allows control room personnel to have “eyes on the scene” and be fully aware of what is happening, not only to send appropriate help but also to acquire complete documentation of critical events. And now everyone involved, from IT technicians to evidence workers, can take advantage of this advanced LTE connectivity, accessing videos as soon as they are recorded and managing cameras from anywhere.

Motorola Solutions introduces the V500 body-worn video camera

The new body-worn camera comes with optional pre- and post-recording capabilities, helping to ensure every interaction is recorded from start to finish. V500 uses the VideoManager evidence management software to enable secure management, storage and sharing of evidence, both on-premise and in the cloud. The device integrates with Motorola Solutions’ ecosystem of technologies, from onboard radio and video systems to control center solutions, as well as with Holster Aware Bluetooth sensors that can trigger video recording and live streaming when an officer unholsters a weapon.

The analysts at Frost & Sullivan have recently assigned to Motorola Solutions il Global Product Leadership Award 2023 for the global body camera market. Following an in-depth assessment of the global market, the market research firm recognized that Motorola Solutions’ body camera systems outperform competitive solutions.

Elizabeth Whynott, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan

Today, body-worn cameras are an essential tool for law enforcement and security personnel to capture evidence and ensure transparency, and we expect to see continued growth in their adoption. Motorola Solutions’ body-worn cameras are cost-effective, easy to use, and integrate seamlessly with existing public safety technology.

In addition to the V500 wearable video camera, two other new products were presented:

The MXM600 TETRA mobile radio supports in-car voice communication for patrol officers, safe and secure, using AI-based noise suppression for always clear audio, even in the noisiest environments. The compact, wearable TLK 25 broadband push-to-talk Wi-Fi wearable device features an intuitive voice assistant to increase ease of use, productivity and worker safety.

Share this: Facebook

X

