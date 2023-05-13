Home » Mouse looks like a first person cuphead
Technology

Mouse looks like a first person cuphead

by admin
Mouse looks like a first person cuphead

Do you remember the first time you saw the amazing Cuphead and its unique rubber hose art used? Fumi Games was clearly inspired, and they decided to make Mouse, a first-person shooter game also based on rubber hose art.

So what does this look like? We have a very early trailer right now that’s almost completely devoid of environments, but still shows off some great animation, funky jazz and a really cool design that you can check out further. Here’s the official synopsis, taken from the Mouse/” title=”Mouse @ Steam” target=”_blank”>Steam page:

“Join private eye John Mouston’s Mouse, a gritty jazzy shooter. With gunfire and retro rubber hose animation style, fight your way through a corrupt city full of crooks and danger. Be inspired Inspired by classic FPS and film noir, Mouse is the explosive shooter you’ve been waiting for.

Mouse doesn’t have a release date yet (and honestly not even a release year), but the confirmed formats are PC, all consoles. Hopefully there is something to look forward to.

MouseMouse
See also  Xiaomi 13 Ultra unboxing and first impression – tech sloth

You may also like

How to set iPhone voice memo repeat playback?Easy...

After cardiac arrest: what the brain does when...

Here comes Fybra by MCipollini from the Polini...

The Luvly O is an electric car designed...

Netalia, the cloud at the service of business...

Free iPhone Hidden Videos App Free Online Movies...

The Google I/O news on the new Pixels...

Strays has been postponed to August

How Industry 4.0 is transforming entertainment device manufacturing

Influencer wants an AI version of herself at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy