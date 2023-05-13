Mouse looks like a first person cuphead

Do you remember the first time you saw the amazing Cuphead and its unique rubber hose art used? Fumi Games was clearly inspired, and they decided to make Mouse, a first-person shooter game also based on rubber hose art.

So what does this look like? We have a very early trailer right now that’s almost completely devoid of environments, but still shows off some great animation, funky jazz and a really cool design that you can check out further. Here’s the official synopsis, taken from the Mouse/” title=”Mouse @ Steam” target=”_blank”>Steam page:

“Join private eye John Mouston’s Mouse, a gritty jazzy shooter. With gunfire and retro rubber hose animation style, fight your way through a corrupt city full of crooks and danger. Be inspired Inspired by classic FPS and film noir, Mouse is the explosive shooter you’ve been waiting for.

Mouse doesn’t have a release date yet (and honestly not even a release year), but the confirmed formats are PC, all consoles. Hopefully there is something to look forward to.