Home » LeBron James 30+9+9 reached the top of history’s strongest Terminator: the hotly debated GOAT in the United States ended the Warriors dynasty by himself_James_Competition_Series
Sports

LeBron James 30+9+9 reached the top of history’s strongest Terminator: the hotly debated GOAT in the United States ended the Warriors dynasty by himself_James_Competition_Series

by admin
LeBron James 30+9+9 reached the top of history’s strongest Terminator: the hotly debated GOAT in the United States ended the Warriors dynasty by himself_James_Competition_Series

Original title: James King 30+9+9 reached the top of history’s strongest Terminator: The hotly debated GOAT in the United States ended the Warriors dynasty with his own hands

On May 13, Beijing time, with the presence of stars to help out, James ushered in a big explosion. In the whole game, he made 10 of 14 shots, scored 30 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists, and made miracles. Moreover, he personally ended the Warriors dynasty, and Golden State may change dramatically during the offseason. It is worth mentioning that the entry of the greatest James in history once again rushed to the hot search, triggering heated discussions across the United States.

The battle between Huyong and Huyong is too hot. This is the sixth match between the two sides. The stars on the sidelines are shining, and many Hollywood movie stars are present. Of course, these movie stars are all fans of the Lakers.

Hollywood actor Nicholson and Xiao Li were all present to watch. Trey Young and James’ agent Rich Paul (also Yang’s agent) also appeared in the arena. Jenna and her new boyfriend sat next to each other Watching the game, F1 world champion Lewis – Hamilton is also present.

According to a report by the American commercial media Front Office Sports, due to the unprecedented attention to this game, the ticket price of the side seats sold for more than 30,000 US dollars.

Such a game naturally aroused James’ fighting spirit even more. In this battle, he achieved many miracles. First of all, Lao Zhan has the opportunity to win the 41st series victory, surpassing the old fisher Fisher and occupying the first place in history. Secondly, James hit the end of the home series with 16 consecutive victories. Furthermore, with a 3-1 lead in the series, he won his 18th series without a single loss. Fourth, in the 20th year of his career, 20 teams were eliminated. Among them, the Warriors were defeated twice, tying Lao Yu and Horry, and tied for the first place in history.

See also  James diagnosed with left adductor strain is expected to miss 2 games – yqqlm

In this case, in the first half, James ushered in an explosion. He played 22 minutes and 53 seconds, made 4 of 7 shots, 2 of 3 three-pointers, 5 of 6 free throws, 15 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal. Talk about a combination of offense and defense. At the end of the three quarters, James has scored 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists.

In the fourth quarter, James succeeded in a layup and forcefully ate Wiggins, and was slapped hard on the face by his opponent. Lao Zhan lay down slowly, then got up and made an extra penalty. After that, the game entered garbage time early, and James gave another His own greatness added a lot of color, and more importantly, he personally ended the Warriors dynasty. Not surprisingly, the Warriors will reorganize their lineup during the offseason.Return to Sohu to see more

You may also like

Romelu Lukaku turns 30

Giro d’Italia: First mountain arrival has chaotic aftermath

Warriors confident they’ll be back, but not with...

Schedule, performances and position of Spain in the...

At Le Mans, Johann Zarco in search of...

Esport – Counter-Strike: how did Vitality prepare its...

The UCI has criticized cyclists who were flown...

FA Cup final set to cap record-breaking year...

Austrians continue to deliver in Mauthausen

XFL: Dwayne Johnson on giving NFL hopefuls the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy