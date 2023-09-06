Move 2: 24 hours of autonomy and stereo sound for the new Sonos speaker

“The Move is a versatile speaker, offering powerful audio and pleasing aesthetics. Thanks to these characteristics, it has been the best-selling speaker in its category since its launch in 2019,” explains Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos. And today the second version makes its debut, very similar in external design, but completely new inside. In fact, Move 2 adopts two tweeters, which offer stereo audio with a wider sound stage and a clearer rendering of the voice, with an optimized woofer to produce dynamic and deep bass even outdoors. Autonomy also increases: 24 hours (twice as much as the Move) and there’s a USB-C port for recharging your phone or other electronic devices.

“The Move 2 has the same next-generation acoustic architecture and innovative design that we developed for the Era speaker series,” Spence continues. Here too there is the capacitive cursor that simplifies volume adjustment, while Sonos Voice Control, Amazon Alexa, the Sonos app can also be used to start playback, pause, check the battery level and much more. For connections we find Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, with the possibility of using two Move 2 in stereo or multiroom configuration. You can also connect a turntable or other analog source with the Sonos line-in adapter.

Thanks to the robust construction and IP56 protection, Move 2 is able to withstand accidental drops, splashes, rain, dirt and sunlight. Trueplay auto-optimization technology constantly adjusts audio based on your environment to always deliver the best listening experience.

The new Sonos portable speaker reduces idle power consumption by more than 40%, contains recycled plastics and features a replaceable battery; the fully recyclable packaging is made with responsible design techniques and materials obtained from sustainable sources, without virgin plastics.

Move 2 will be available worldwide from 20 September 2023 for €499, in the new Olive green color as well as the usual black and white.

High-resolution audio music: what it is, how to try it in streaming and how much you spend by Dario D’Elia 02 February 2022

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

