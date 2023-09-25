MSI Introduces Modified MEG Z790 Ace Max Motherboard for Raptor Lake Refresh

MSI Introduces Max Series Motherboards for Raptor Lake Refresh

MSI has recently announced that it has prepared Max series motherboards to support the upcoming Raptor Lake Refresh processors. These motherboards were initially showcased at Computex 2023 and are now being tested through official test samples. One of the modified motherboards in this series is the MEG Z790 Ace Max.

Raptor Lake Refresh, also known as the 13.5 generation and 13 + 1 generation, maintains the same architecture and pin positions as its predecessor, and it continues to be compatible with the 700 series chipset. This allows for backward and forward compatibility across three generations. Previously, MSI introduced the MEG Z790 Ace and MEG Z690 Ace models. However, the focus of the MEG Z790 Ace Max facelift is the addition of the Wi-Fi 7 wireless network module, along with local adjustments and optimization.

In terms of appearance, intergenerational products with compatible processor pins often have minimal changes. However, in the case of the MEG Z790 Ace Max, MSI has made some alterations. The I/O mask no longer includes patterns, and the black gold decoration techniques seen in previous models have been replaced by a more natural aesthetic.

The MEG Z790 Ace Max motherboard boasts an E-ATX size and is constructed using an 8-layer, 2oz copper foil thickness printed circuit board. It utilizes 105A power stage chips to form a 14 + 1 + 2 phase DRPS power loop. Additionally, the heat dissipation solution includes features such as 7W/mK thermal pads, U-shaped dual heat pipes, a stacked fin array, and an all-aluminum I/O upper cover.

When it comes to memory, the MEG Z790 Ace Max supports overclocking clock configuration at DDR5-7800+. The support for 2R / Dual Rank type modules has also been improved, making it possible to achieve higher speeds with larger capacity modules. Other features, such as the number of fans, water cooling options, and lighting sockets, remain unchanged.

The PCIe slots and storage configuration remain the same as the previous models. The motherboard offers three PCIe slots, all with reinforced materials. There are also six sets of SATA ports and five sets of M.2 slots for storage, with an emphasis on the M.2_1 heatsink, which features tool-less quick release and lighting effects.

The I/O side of the MEG Z790 Ace Max has received notable attention. The introduction of the Wi-Fi 7 wireless network module supports various frequencies and offers a theoretical transmission rate of 5.8Gbps. The motherboard also includes 2 sets of 2.5Gbps Ethernet networks and continues to use Intel controller solutions.

Furthermore, the MEG Z790 Ace Max features an audio circuit designed based on Audio Boost 5 HD, which utilizes the Realtek ALC4082 codec and the ESS ES9280AQ digital-to-analog conversion/ear amplifier integrated chip. The materials and designs for the audio capacitors and line isolation remain unchanged.

On the I/O backplane, users can expect two Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB Type-C). The dedicated Mini DisplayPort image input port has not been replaced with USB4 but is still present. Additionally, there is a port-independent USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C available and seven USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports.

For internal expansion, the chassis can accommodate four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 ports. The USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 port numbered JUSB6 can be converted into a 90-degree slot and can support USB PD 60W power supply when connected to the PD_PWR1 socket.

In terms of firmware, MSI has added the P-Core Beyond 6GHz+ overclocking function to support Raptor Lake Refresh processors.

Overall, the MEG Z790 Ace Max motherboard by MSI offers a range of improvements and additions to enhance the performance and functionality of users’ systems.

