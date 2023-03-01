Home Technology Mwc 23, Motorola’s roll-up smartphone
Mwc 23, Motorola's roll-up smartphone

Mwc 23, Motorola’s roll-up smartphone
We still haven’t gotten used to folding screens, and the first rollable smartphone is already here. Motorola showed it at Mobile World Congress, the world‘s largest telephony fair underway in Barcelona. The idea is simple: you take a flexible panel and, instead of folding it on itself, you roll it into the body of the fixture. With the display closed it is little bigger than a folding one, and on the back it is possible to use the rolled up part as a secondary screen. At the touch of a button the display opens and the usable space increases from 5 to 6.5 inches. It’s currently a prototype, but we tested it for a few minutes and it already seems to work perfectly.

by Bruno Ruffilli, filming and editing by Alessio Jacona

