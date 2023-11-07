NASA Releases Stunning Ultraviolet Image of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot

NASA Releases New Ultraviolet Image of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot to Celebrate Opposition

In celebration of Jupiter’s opposition this year, NASA has unveiled a stunning new ultraviolet image of the gas giant, showcasing the details of its famous feature, the Great Red Spot. The image was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope and offers a rare glimpse into the massive anticyclonic storm that has existed on Jupiter for centuries.

Measuring a staggering 16,000 kilometers in width, the Great Red Spot is 1.3 times the size of Earth. This iconic storm has fascinated astronomers and space enthusiasts for generations. To coincide with Jupiter’s opposition, which will occur on November 3 according to Taiwan time, NASA chose to release the ultraviolet images to offer a fresh perspective on the planet’s remarkable characteristics.

While the human eye is unable to perceive ultraviolet light, the Hubble Telescope captured the images by utilizing three different filters and collecting data at various ultraviolet wavelengths. By combining the data, a false-color photo of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot was synthesized. Interestingly, the spot appears darker in the ultraviolet images compared to its red appearance in visible light.

The release of these new images provides scientists with the opportunity to delve deeper into Jupiter’s atmosphere, allowing them to study the planet’s upper layers and gain a better understanding of its composition. By using the data to map water clouds deep in Jupiter’s atmosphere, researchers hope to unravel the complexities of the planet’s cloud formation and overall structure.

In addition to the Hubble Space Telescope, the upcoming Webb Space Telescope will also turn its attention to Jupiter in the future. Recently, the Webb Telescope provided extraordinary images of Jupiter’s atmospheric jets, showcasing the magnificent scenery of the gas giant. The new images not only add to our knowledge of Jupiter but also serve as a reminder of the vast beauty and complexity of our solar system.

For those eager to explore further, additional information on Jupiter and its features can be found on NASA’s website. These new images are testament to the remarkable discoveries that continue to unfold as we uncover the secrets of the universe.

